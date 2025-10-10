Barbara Denson Announces Candidacy for Republican Primary in Race for Texas State Board of Education, District 6, Endorsed by Mattress Mack

Barbara Denson is an engineer, award-winning author, and civic advocate running for Texas State Board of Education, District 6. As a mother and grandmother with deep ties to Texas education, she is dedicated to ensuring students receive a fact-based, unbiased education.

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barbara Denson, an accomplished engineer and civic leader, proudly announces her candidacy for the Texas State Board of Education, District 6. Running under the banner of "A Better Future for Every Child," Barbara is committed to protecting educational integrity and ensuring Texas students in Harris and Montgomery Counties and all of Texas receive a fact-based education free from liberal ideological agendas. As a mother who raised children in Texas schools and now a grandmother with grandchildren exploring their schooling options, education in Texas is deeply personal and critically important to her.

Barbara's campaign is honored to receive a high-profile endorsement from Houston icon Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, a respected business leader and community advocate known for his commitment to Texas values and education. "Barbara Denson Delivers," said McIngvale.

With a robust background in engineering, Barbara has extensive hands-on experience in the oil and gas industry, where she worked to help companies address and solve their environmental challenges. As an award-winning author of children's books simplifying climate science, she has a proven ability to make complex concepts accessible to young learners. Her extensive civic leadership as a precinct chair, global Girl Scouting leader, and public speaker reflects her tireless commitment to translating values into results and delivering on what she believes in.

"Texas students deserve an education rooted in facts, not liberal agendas," said Barbara. "As a mother and grandmother, I've seen firsthand the impact of a strong education system. As a member of the State Board of Education, I will champion a curriculum that prioritizes critical thinking and facts, preparing our students to thrive in a competitive world."

Barbara's platform includes a strong commitment to Parental Rights and School Choice, advocating for policies that respect families' voices and expand access to quality educational options. She also prioritizes curriculum integrity, with a pledge to review and revise textbook content to eliminate liberal ideological bias—including embedded DEI and CRT frameworks—that compromise academic neutrality.

As a first-time candidate, Barbara has garnered broad support from educators, scientists, and civic leaders across District 6, which spans Harris and Montgomery Counties. Her vision includes a fact-based education system that equips students with the tools to succeed while preserving the integrity of Texas' classrooms. As a business owner and mentor, she understands the importance of fostering both academic excellence and practical skills to prepare students for the future.

Key Campaign Dates:

Primary Election: March 3, 2026 (Early Voting starts February 16, 2026)

General Election: November 3, 2026

For more information about Barbara Denson's campaign or to get involved, please visit https://www.BarbaraDenson4Texas.com or call 281-829-8784 or email [email protected]

