Barbara Pearce Honored at CT Hospice Gala for Extraordinary Leadership Through Challenging Times

Pearce was honored at the gala for her "unwavering commitment to keeping The Connecticut Hospice at the forefront of the hospice movement" by the non-profit's board members and staff, as well as by local, state, and national politicians Post this

In 2019, Pearce accepted a temporary leadership role at Connecticut Hospice, the nation's first provider of palliative and end-of-life care for patients and their families. What was intended as a six-month interim role became a six-year commitment, with Pearce becoming the organization's president and CEO. During her tenure, Pearce secured the financial stability of Connecticut Hospice, enabling its vital mission of providing compassionate support—both at home and at the 52-bed inpatient facility—to continue for generations to come.

One supporter credited Pearce with redefining the standard of corporate giving, noting that she stepped away from her successful business career to guide Connecticut Hospice through its most difficult moments, helping to preserve "one of the true jewels of our community."

At the gala, Pearce addressed an audience of nearly 300 guests, noting that their support allows Connecticut Hospice to help individuals during crucial times in their lives. "They've given up on curative treatment, they've given up on getting better. They want to pass with grace and dignity in the company of people they love, in comfort and with respect…Nothing is more important," Pearce said.

Pearce was honored at the gala for her "unwavering commitment to keeping The Connecticut Hospice at the forefront of the hospice movement" by the non-profit's board members and staff, as well as by local, state, and national politicians. In attendance was U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, who presented Pearce with a Senate proclamation honoring her for her years of service. Blumenthal thanked Pearce for her "immense lasting contributions."

U.S. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro sent a congratulatory video message. State Senator Christine Cohen and State Representative Robin Comey brought another citation, this one from the Connecticut General Assembly, recognizing Pearce for her "journey at Connecticut Hospice, which transformed an interim role into a legacy of leadership. With grace and vision, you guided the organization…securing its future as a beacon of compassionate, end-of-life care. Your enduring impact will be felt for generations to come."

Finally, the Connecticut Hospice Board honored Pearce with a plaque that will be placed by a newly installed outdoor garden to be named the Barbara Pearce Garden of Gratitude. Pearce was inducted, along with former CFO Joseph Mooney, into the Sine Qua Non Society of The Connecticut Hospice.

Media Contact

Mary Fitzgerald, Connecticut Hospice, 1 203-315-7500, [email protected], www.hospice.com

SOURCE Connecticut Hospice