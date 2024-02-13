Barberton High School Entrusts Metrasens Advanced Detection Technology to Strengthen Security Measures

We believe having another layer of security that is nonintrusive and is safe to use is a logical step forward. We will highly recommend Metrasens to other school districts seeking to enhance their security measures as well. - Jeff Ramnytz, Superintendent of Barberton City Schools Post this

"While no bomb threats were directed at BHS during recent incidents, the administration acknowledges the rising threat and the necessity to stay ahead of potential risks," stated Henry Muren, Principal of Barberton High School. "We are not living in the world of comfort and security, as we once did."

The school successfully trialed Metrasens Ultra, an advanced weapons detection technology with touchless and radiation-free screening. Metrasens demonstrated its capabilities at a BHS football game, followed by deployments at a basketball home game, with plans for further expansion to other events.

BHS Principal Muren emphasized the significance of student participation in security measures, highlighting the school's commitment to the Sandy Hook Promise and fostering a culture where everyone contributes to ensuring safety. Recognizing the growing prevalence of weapons detectors in public spaces, Muren stressed the imperative to adapt to the evolving security landscape.

"Our collective efforts to enhance the safety of our students, staff, and community members are crucial, and Metrasens plays an important role in providing advanced security solutions that align with our commitment to a secure and proactive environment," Muren remarked.

Metrasens has earned acclaim for providing a mobile and efficient security solution, receiving positive feedback from BHS administrators and the community. The district commends Metrasens for exemplary customer service during implementation. In line with their commitment to enhancing security measures without financial strain, the school actively seeks grant opportunities to acquire additional Metrasens detection systems.

"We believe having another layer of security that is nonintrusive and is safe to use is a logical step forward," said Jeff Ramnytz, Superintendent of Barberton City Schools. "We will highly recommend Metrasens to other school districts seeking to enhance their security measures as well."

Metrasens Ultra is designed to be safe for all individuals, including pregnant women and those with medical conditions, operating with a passive search method. The technology allows for efficient and respectful screening, ensuring a secure environment without hindering access.

"We are thrilled to play an integral part in helping BHS achieve its objectives," said Chris Arbeitman, Vice President of Market and Business Development at Metrasens. "We are aligned with BHS's proactive approach and remain committed to supporting all of their security initiatives to ensure a safe and positive experience today and into the future."

About Metrasens

Metrasens is the world's leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. With a technology center and manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom, a North American sales and customer service hub in Chicago and a global network of distributors, the company's innovative products are designed to address deficiencies in conventional screening methods and make the world safer and more secure. Metrasens' mission is to take cutting-edge science from the laboratory and use it to create revolutionary, award-winning products that meet the distinct and diverse security needs of its customers. Metrasens' core technologies have a wide range of real-world applications, embodied by solutions that are easy to adopt and simple to use.

About Barberton High School

Barberton High School (BHS), is the primary high school within the Barberton City School District in Barberton, Ohio, serving 1,421 students in grades 9-12. The Barberton City School District offers academic, athletic and arts programs that give each student the opportunity to grow in knowledge, confidence and integrity. Barberton City School's vision is building a better Barberton, one student at a time with the mission of meeting each child where they are at and growing them year-to-year until they are on one of three pathways - Enrolled, Enlisted, Employed.

