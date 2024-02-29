Barbie Freezer Squeezers: A 2024 Food Trend to Look Forward To

It's a full circle moment to be able to partner with Mattel to bring Barbie Freezer Squeezers to market with The Frozen Farmer, a brand that grew from the seeds of self-belief that Barbie planted early on. Post this

Barbie Freezer Squeezers bring the classic combination of refreshingly tart, real lemon juice perfectly sweetened with ripe strawberry puree for a sweet treat made with simple ingredients that the whole family will love. Freezer Squeezers are fat-free, dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan friendly.

Evans, who landed an investment deal with Lori Greiner on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2020, co-founded The Frozen Farmer from her Sunday supper table as a way to reduce food waste by using misfit fruit from her family's third-generation farm. The Frozen Farmer is committed to building a brand with a sustainable and inspiring mission that connects us all in the fight against food waste.

"What started as a way to use produce that looks unique has become our mission—and the results are delicious," said Evans. "Barbie is a brand that celebrates the differences of all children that make them uniquely themselves—and as a mom, I love that as much as my daughters love all things Barbie."

Find Barbie Freezer Squeezers in any of the following grocery store locations: Kroger, Ralphs, Dillons, Smith's, King Soopers, Fry's, QFC, City Market, Jay C, Baker's, Mariano's Fred Meyer, Winn-Dixie, and Giant Food.

About The Frozen Farmer: The Frozen Farmer launched in 2015 from Evans Farms, a third-generation family farm. The Frozen Farmer flavors are made with imperfect fruits, connecting us all in the fight against food waste. The Frozen Farmer line of premium ice cream, sorbet, Frobert® and frozen novelties are available at more than 5,000 stores nationwide. The Frozen Farmer is a WBENC certified Women-Owned Business. For more information, visit http://www.thefrozenfarmer.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest portfolios of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

Media Contact

Fatima Baig, The Frozen Farmer, 310.766.8911, [email protected], www.thefrozenfarmer.com

SOURCE The Frozen Farmer