Barclay Introduces New Yale ESC03-40N Model Enhancing Forklift Rental Options in Central New Jersey

Barclay has added the Yale ESC03-40N 3-wheel electric forklift to its growing rental lineup, giving Middlesex County businesses a capable and accessible answer for forklift rental in central New Jersey.

EDISON, N.J., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warehouse and distribution operations can rent a forklift in central New Jersey from Barclay, a Yale-authorized industrial equipment dealer in Middlesex County. The company has added the Yale ESC03-40N 3-wheel electric forklift to its rental inventory, expanding options for businesses that need temporary coverage without a long-term commitment.

What Makes Barclay the Right Source for Forklift Rentals?

Barclay approaches every rental request as a consultation, not a transaction. When a business needs an affordable forklift rental in New Jersey to cover a project-specific or seasonal demand, the team evaluates the actual floor requirements — load demands, aisle layout and project timeline — to connect the right model to the right job. That consultative approach, backed by Yale-certified technicians, means operations receive equipment that fits the work from day one.

"If your business depends on forklifts and material-handling equipment, having the right partner can make all the difference," Barclay says.

Businesses needing a compact indoor option will find the Yale ESC03-40N well-suited for lifting and stacking demands. The 3-wheel electric design delivers a tight turning radius and an unobstructed sightline to the load, making it a reliable choice for logistics, food, beverage and manufacturing environments where efficiency and operator performance both matter.

For new rental customers, Barclay is currently offering 20% off select Yale rentals through June 30, 2026, on in-stock Yale Order Selectors and Reach Trucks. Operations can also reach out directly to inquire about the availability of used equipment, as Barclay's inventory is continually updated.

Barclay's rental services include:

Consultative model matching: Each inquiry starts with a conversation about what the operation actually needs

Yale-certified technician support: Trained technicians maintain the rental fleet for consistent, reliable performance

Access to new and rent-ready equipment: Barclay maintains current Yale models alongside rent-ready options, with prompt delivery available to Middlesex County operations

Frequently Asked Questions

Find answers to common questions about forklift rentals from Barclay.

Where to rent a forklift in central New Jersey?

Barclay, a Yale-authorized dealer in Middlesex County, offers forklift rentals throughout the region. Rental inventory includes the newly available Yale ESC03-40N as well as rent-ready options for project-specific and short-term needs.

How much is a one-day forklift rental in central NJ?

One-day forklift rental pricing varies by model, capacity and current availability. Barclay's team provides quotes based on each operation's specific requirements. Contact Barclay directly for current rates and available models.

What are the insurance requirements for renting a forklift?

Insurance requirements for renting a forklift typically include general liability coverage. In many cases, equipment or inland marine insurance covers the unit during the rental period. Barclay's team can walk customers through the specific requirements before the rental begins.

About Barclay

Barclay is a Yale-authorized industrial equipment dealer and full-service material-handling solutions provider serving Middlesex County and the surrounding region. The company offers new and used forklifts, rentals, parts, service and safety training under one roof, backed by Yale-certified technicians continuously trained to deliver quality results and fast turnarounds.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Barclay, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.bbfyale.com/

SOURCE Barclay