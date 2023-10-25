BARE International Celebrates a Decade of Excellence with Record-Breaking 10th Consecutive MSPA Elite Status

"I'm immensely proud of our dedicated team, including our talented BARE team colleagues and the global field force of Independent Contractors who gather valuable insights for our clients." - Mike Bare, CEO Post this

Attending the conference were Michele Jowdy, Business Development Director for the Americas; Melanie Cihak, US Deputy General Manager; and Jason Bare, President of BARE International. They joined fellow industry leaders at the CME conference, engaging in valuable networking and knowledge-sharing sessions.

"Earning MSPA Elite status for the 10th consecutive year is a testament to our global team's dedication and hard work," stated Jason Bare. "We remain committed to delivering the highest level of customer experience insights through teamwork and innovation."

The MSPA Elite honor represents the pinnacle of achievement within the mystery shopping and customer experience industry, recognizing companies that consistently demonstrate exceptional professionalism, commitment to quality, and outstanding service in customer experience research.

Cihak added, "This recognition reinforces our position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance their customer journeys. We are grateful for our clients' continued trust in BARE International."

CEO Mike Bare, who received the news while attending an international hospitality conference, remarked, "I'm immensely proud of our dedicated team, including our talented BARE team colleagues and the global field force of Independent Contractors who gather valuable insights for our clients."

BARE International has consistently demonstrated its dedication to delivering actionable insights, leveraging a team of skilled professionals and a committed global field force of Independent Contractors. Their expertise in VOC research and business intelligence analytics has been pivotal in helping clients improve their customer experiences.

About BARE International:

With a legacy spanning 36 years, BARE International is a pioneering global provider of customer experience research. Catering to a diverse spectrum of industries, BARE International operates in more than 150 countries, supplying actionable insights provided by their in-house field force team that drive customer satisfaction, loyalty, and business efficacy. Learn more at http://www.bareinternational.com

