BARE International Europe Honored as Elite Customer Experience Firm at MSPA Europe/Africa Conference

"For over 35 years, our unwavering dedication to excellence, passion, and innovation has been the driving force behind our provision of top-tier actionable insights to our esteemed client partners." -- Jason Bare, President Post this

Delegates from Europe, Africa, and various other parts of the world were warmly received at the annual conference, which took place in Cyprus at the St. Raphael Resort & Marina. The event featured insightful keynote speakers, engaging case studies, interactive sessions, and valuable networking opportunities. Vendors also provided valuable insights into the latest industry technologies.

Designated MSPA Europe/Africa Elite companies are those members of the organization that best support the mission and objectives of MSPA Europe/Africa by demonstrating leadership and innovation across the industry and on behalf of the association.

The MSPA operates on a regional basis worldwide, with Chapters located in America, Europe/Africa, and Asia/Pacific. Member companies unite as a common body for the purpose of strengthening the Mystery Shopping and Experience Research industry through combined efforts and actions.

BARE International takes great pride in this achievement, acknowledging a sincere gratitude to the entire team whose unwavering efforts have made this accomplishment possible. The company remains committed as a leader in the customer experience industry.

"Looking ahead, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional results for our clients. This award strongly validates our efforts and inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible." added Jenő Zsiga, BARE Europe General Manager.

This recognition underscores the commitment of BARE International Europe to deliver exceptional customer experiences and uphold the highest standards in the industry.

About BARE International

BARE International sets the industry standard as the largest independent provider of customer experience research, data, and analytics for companies worldwide. Founded in 1987, BARE International is a family-owned business with global capabilities. BARE is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Fairfax, Virginia with ten offices around the world. To learn more about BARE International's customer experience research services and their dedicated field force of evaluators, visit https://www.bareinternational.com

About MSPA Europe/Africa

MSPA Europe/Africa is the trade association representing the customer experience industry, established to provide timely, actionable, and impactful resources for shaping the future of business communities. MSPA Elite is an awards program designed to recognize the leading companies that are shouldering the advancement of the customer experience industry. Learn more at https://www.mspa-ea.org/

