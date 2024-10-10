BARE International Expands Global Footprint with New Location in Dubai

"The opening of our Dubai location represents an exciting milestone for BARE International as we expand our presence in one of the world's most dynamic markets," said Mike Bare, CEO of BARE International. Post this

"The opening of our Dubai location represents an exciting milestone for BARE International as we expand our presence in one of the world's most dynamic markets," stated Mike Bare, CEO of BARE International.

"Our mission is rooted in delivering insights that make a real difference for our clients, and our Dubai office strengthens our ability to support businesses in this vibrant market with a deep understanding of the customer experience landscape."

The Dubai office will be led by Regional Manager Aviraj Puri, who is based in the Dubai International Financial Centre. He brings extensive experience in market research and business development across the UAE. Puri's leadership will be instrumental in delivering BARE International's vision of providing businesses with consumer insights that drive excellence.

"Our new Dubai office will enable us to better serve our clients by offering on-the-ground expertise and insights that are vital to understanding the unique needs of the Middle Eastern market," said Puri. "We are passionate about helping our clients see their business from the consumer's perspective, allowing them to elevate their customer experience strategies and achieve new levels of success."

The new Dubai office is a significant step in BARE International's global expansion, reinforcing its dedication to helping clients gain a competitive edge through precise, actionable insights into consumer behavior and expectations.

For more information about BARE International's solutions in Dubai, please contact Aviraj Puri at [email protected]

About BARE International:

With a legacy spanning over 37 years, BARE International is a pioneering global provider of customer experience research. Catering to a diverse spectrum of industries, BARE International operates in more than 150 countries, supplying actionable insights provided by their in-house field force team that drive customer satisfaction, loyalty, and business efficacy. Learn more at http://www.bareinternational.ae.

Media Contact

Kristen Appel, BARE International, 8002966699, [email protected], www.bareinternational.ae

SOURCE BARE International