BARE International Promotes Kristen Appel to Chief Marketing Officer

"Kristen's growth-first mindset, coupled with her track record of success over the last eight years as our lead brand architect and community builder, will be critical for our growth strategy," said BARE International President Jason Bare. Post this

Appel has over 15 years of experience in branding and growth marketing strategies. She has served as BARE International's Global Director of Marketing for the past five years, where she was responsible for implementing social media marketing and business development initiatives across BARE's offices worldwide, providing strategic direction to leadership, and fostering collaboration between international marketing teams.

A notable initiative included her collaboration with then-CEO Dale Bare on a comprehensive rebranding in 2022. Her creative direction was instrumental in designing a refreshed brand identity aligned with the company's vision to help businesses "discover the path to experience excellence."

In her new role as Chief Marketing Officer, Appel will be responsible for developing and executing the overall marketing strategy for BARE International. She will work closely with executive team members and leadership to ensure that marketing efforts align with the company's overall business objectives of driving revenue growth and enhancing brand awareness. BARE International is excited to achieve new milestones under Appel's continued guidance and vision.

"I have always felt a personal connection with BARE International's core pillars of Innovation, Passion, and Excellence," said Appel. "In this era of transformative changes across the marketing industry, I am honored to be a part of this exceptional team as we strive for next-level growth while maintaining a human connection."

About BARE International:

With a legacy spanning 36 years, BARE International is a pioneering global provider of customer experience research. Catering to a diverse spectrum of industries, BARE International operates in more than 150 countries, supplying actionable insights provided by their in-house field force team that drive customer satisfaction, loyalty, and business efficacy. Learn more at http://www.bareinternational.com

