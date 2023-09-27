BARE International Promotes Melanie Cihak to US Deputy General Manager, Recognizing 20 Years of Excellence in Client Services and VOC/CX Strategies

"I am eager to collaborate with our expert team to drive innovation, surpass client expectations, and lead our organization to continued success." - Melanie Cihak, US Deputy General Manager Tweet this

"I am both honored and thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter with BARE International," remarked Cihak. "I am eager to collaborate with our expert team to drive innovation, surpass client expectations, and lead our organization to continued success."

As the Deputy General Manager for North America, Cihak will drive BARE International's strategic vision for the region. Her extensive background in client relations, project management, and leadership will be instrumental in advancing innovation, streamlining operations, and fostering continued growth within the organization.

"I am immensely pleased to announce Melanie Cihak's promotion to the US Deputy General Manager role," stated Jason Bare, President of BARE International. "Melanie's years of exemplary service and profound understanding of client needs have propelled our company forward. With her leadership, we are poised to continue delivering unparalleled insights that enable our clients to elevate their customer experiences."

Earlier this year, BARE International proudly disclosed its certification as a Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) company, exemplifying a steadfast commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity within the corporate landscape. The organization also recently unveiled promotions for two remarkable team members. Michele Jowdy steps into the role of Director of Business Development for the Americas, leveraging her extensive expertise and strategic acumen to propel regional expansion efforts. Likewise, Gyselle Rodriguez assumes the Global Director of Operations role, responsible for the seamless orchestration of operations worldwide. These advancements underscore the company's dedication to nurturing internal talent and pursuing excellence across all facets of its enterprise.

About BARE International:

With a legacy spanning 36 years, BARE International is a pioneering global provider of customer experience research. Catering to a diverse spectrum of industries, BARE International operates in more than 150 countries, supplying actionable insights provided by their in-house field force team that drive customer satisfaction, loyalty, and business efficacy. Learn more at http://www.bareinternational.com

Media Contact

Kristen Appel, BARE International, 8002966699, [email protected], www.bareinternational.com

