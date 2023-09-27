BARE International Promotes Melanie Cihak to US Deputy General Manager, Recognizing 20 Years of Excellence in Client Services and VOC/CX Strategies

BARE International announces Melanie Cihak's well-deserved promotion to the US Deputy General Manager role, recognizing her two decades of exceptional service and contributions to client services and Customer Experience (CX) strategies. As Deputy General Manager for North America, she will lead BARE's regional strategic initiatives with a focus on client relations, project management, and innovation. This promotion, along with recent key organizational promotions, demonstrates BARE International's commitment to recognizing and cultivating internal talent.
FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BARE International, the global field force leader in customer experience research, is thrilled to announce the well-deserved promotion of Melanie Cihak to US Deputy General Manager. This milestone celebrates Cihak's 20-plus years of dedicated service and outstanding contributions to client services and Customer Experience (CX) strategies at BARE International.
Melanie Cihak brings to her new role a wealth of experience that spans over 20 years, during which she has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results. Her profound expertise in client engagement, combined with her strategic insights into VOC/CX strategies, has significantly enriched BARE International's service offerings.
"I am both honored and thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter with BARE International," remarked Cihak. "I am eager to collaborate with our expert team to drive innovation, surpass client expectations, and lead our organization to continued success."
As the Deputy General Manager for North America, Cihak will drive BARE International's strategic vision for the region. Her extensive background in client relations, project management, and leadership will be instrumental in advancing innovation, streamlining operations, and fostering continued growth within the organization.
"I am immensely pleased to announce Melanie Cihak's promotion to the US Deputy General Manager role," stated Jason Bare, President of BARE International. "Melanie's years of exemplary service and profound understanding of client needs have propelled our company forward. With her leadership, we are poised to continue delivering unparalleled insights that enable our clients to elevate their customer experiences."
Earlier this year, BARE International proudly disclosed its certification as a Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) company, exemplifying a steadfast commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity within the corporate landscape. The organization also recently unveiled promotions for two remarkable team members. Michele Jowdy steps into the role of Director of Business Development for the Americas, leveraging her extensive expertise and strategic acumen to propel regional expansion efforts. Likewise, Gyselle Rodriguez assumes the Global Director of Operations role, responsible for the seamless orchestration of operations worldwide. These advancements underscore the company's dedication to nurturing internal talent and pursuing excellence across all facets of its enterprise.
With a legacy spanning 36 years, BARE International is a pioneering global provider of customer experience research. Catering to a diverse spectrum of industries, BARE International operates in more than 150 countries, supplying actionable insights provided by their in-house field force team that drive customer satisfaction, loyalty, and business efficacy. Learn more at http://www.bareinternational.com
