Barkemeyer Law Firm Moves Lafayette DWI Office to 905 Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette

The Louisiana DWI law firm's new Lafayette office is located in the same downtown building as Rock'n'Bowl and near the Lafayette Parish Courthouse and Lafayette City Court.

LAFAYETTE, La., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barkemeyer Law Firm – DWI Lawyers has relocated its Lafayette office to 905 Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette, strengthening the firm's presence in Acadiana and placing the office near the courts where many Lafayette-area DWI cases are handled.

The new office is located in the same downtown building as Rock'n'Bowl de Lafayette, one of the city's recognizable entertainment destinations. The location is also close to the Lafayette Parish Courthouse and 15th Judicial District Court as well as Lafayette City Court.

"Downtown Lafayette is the right location for our Lafayette office," said attorney Carl Barkemeyer. "We wanted to be in the center of the community and close to the courts. The new office gives us a strong, recognizable location in the heart of downtown Lafayette."

Barkemeyer Law Firm focuses on representing people accused of DWI and related offenses in Louisiana. The Lafayette office serves clients throughout Acadiana, including Lafayette, Scott, Carencro, Broussard, Youngsville, Crowley, Rayne, Opelousas, St. Martinville, and surrounding communities.

The firm handles a wide range of DWI-related matters, including first-offense DWI, repeat-offense DWI, felony DWI, drug-related impaired driving allegations, breath and blood testing issues, chemical test refusals, ignition interlock requirements, driver's license suspensions, administrative hearings, and cases involving professional or employment concerns.

The relocation is part of Barkemeyer Law Firm's continued focus on DWI defense throughout Louisiana.

Carl Barkemeyer has practiced criminal defense law for approximately 20 years and is the author of DWI: Practical Information for the Accused and Attorneys in Louisiana. The firm maintains offices in multiple Louisiana communities while focusing its practice on DWI defense.

The Lafayette office's new downtown location provides convenient access to the courts and the surrounding Acadiana region.

The office is located at:

Barkemeyer Law Firm – DWI Lawyers

905 Jefferson Street, Suite 205

Lafayette, Louisiana 70501

The office is in the same building as Rock'n'Bowl de Lafayette.

For more information about the Lafayette office or Louisiana DWI defense, visit the Barkemeyer Law Firm website.

Barkemeyer Law Firm is a Louisiana law firm focused on defending people accused of DWI and related offenses. Led by attorney and author Carl Barkemeyer, the firm represents clients throughout Louisiana in matters involving DWI arrests, driver's license consequences, chemical testing, ignition interlock requirements, repeat offenses, felony DWI, and other impaired-driving allegations.

Media Contact

Carl Barkemeyer, Barkemeyer Law Firm - DWI Lawyers, 1 337-761-3121, [email protected], https://attorneycarl.com

SOURCE Barkemeyer Law Firm - DWI Lawyers