Barlowe's Herbal Elixirs Partners with InstantGMP to Elevate GMP Compliance and Operational Efficiency

To enhance their commitment to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and streamline their operations, Barlow's Herbal Elixirs has adopted InstantGMP™ PRO software. This transformative step marks the end of their paper-based compliance system, which, while effective, was labor-intensive and prone to potential errors. "Partnering with InstantGMP allows us to build on our long-standing commitment to producing premium herbal elixirs while improving our efficiency and ensuring compliance," said Barry Micheal, Owner of Barlowe's Herbal Elixirs. "The features of InstantGMP PRO align perfectly with our goals for precision, traceability, and excellence in all aspects of our operations."

Key Features of InstantGMP PRO Software

With InstantGMP PRO, Barlowe's Herbal Elixirs gains access to an advanced suite of modules designed to ensure compliance and efficiency:

Electronic Batch Records Module

● Enables the creation and management of electronic batch records with comprehensive version control and traceability, ensuring compliance and operational efficiency.

● Tracks inventory and materials with real-time accuracy during production.

● Ensures all manufacturing processes adhere to GMP standards with comprehensive audit trails.

● Offers immediate access to Equipment Logs, Room Logs, Inventory, and verification steps to ensure required entries are completed during batch production.

● Integrates electronic signature capabilities for secure reviews and approvals.

Inventory Management Module

● Provides real-time tracking of raw materials and finished goods.

● Ensures regulatory compliance through traceability and documentation.

● Integrates seamlessly with material planning to avoid production delays.

Quality Management Module

● Facilitates structured workflows to ensure quality assurance and compliance.

● Offers a full set of tools for quality assurance and documentation tailored to the pharmaceutical, biotech, dietary supplement, and CBD/hemp industries.

● Enhances accuracy with built-in processes for documentation and audits.

Document Management System

● Fully integrated with all InstantGMP™ PRO modules, it allows operators to easily store, organize, and secure access to every file, record, and video associated with production processes.

● Links documents across production processes, enabling users to quickly locate files for review, updates, and approvals.

● Includes document hyperlinks in Master Production Records and Batch Production Records, one-click Batch Record updates, detailed document histories annotated with names, dates, and changes, and notifications for document review, editing, and approval.

Supporting GMP Compliance Goals

Barlowe's Herbal Elixirs' decision to implement InstantGMP™ PRO reflects their unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and compliance. By transitioning to a digital platform, they are well-positioned to maintain their GMP certification while streamlining their operations for improved efficiency and reduced risks.

About InstantGMP™, Inc.

Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").

As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

