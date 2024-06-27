Barn2Door Secures Growth Funding From Decathlon Capital Partners

"We're looking forward to working with Decathlon, as we know their team understands our goal to make selling direct-to-market a breeze for our current farmer partners, in addition to the many to come." - James Maiocco, Barn2Door COO Post this

Janelle Maiocco, Chief Executive Officer of Barn2Door, said Barn2Door aims to make accessing Farm products as easy as possible for buyers. "Our solution enables farmers to sell anytime, anywhere, and to anyone, whether they be wholesale or retail purchasers," Maiocco said. "We want farmers to build a thriving business. We offer software and services to help Farmers grow their brand, and develop go-to-market strategies informed by best practices and data insights captured from millions of buyers."

James Maiocco, Chief Operating Officer of Barn2Door, said Barn2Door will repay its investment from Decathlon Capital Partners through its future revenues, thanks to the dilution-free funding package. "We're looking forward to working with Decathlon, as we know their team understands our goal to make selling direct-to-market a breeze for our current farmer partners, in addition to the many to come," Maiocco said.

John Borchers, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, said Decathlon looks forward to supporting Barn2Door as the company continues to grow. "Barn2Door is already serving thousands of farms throughout the United States," Borchers said. "Decathlon can't wait to watch the growth trajectory of their software platform as more farmers will take advantage of this easy-to-use solution."

About Barn2Door

Barn2Door offers software for Independent Farmers to create and promote their brand, sell online and in-person, and save time managing their business. Built for Farmers, Barn2Door enables Farmers to make their products available across all channels and simplify order management. Serving 1000's of Farms across all 50 States, Barn2Door has become the largest vertical commerce solution exclusively serving Farmers. With data insights gathered across millions of orders, Barn2Door continues to debut innovations to help Farmers increase sales, attract more buyers, and save time. Learn more at https://www.barn2door.com/.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.

