Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening 2024 Marks Unprecedented Success in the US

"I frequently compare producers of Barolo and Barbaresco to elephants: we don't move frequently and when we do, we move slowly, we possess long memories, and carry many years of experience. Yet, when we start running all together, our impact resonates throughout the forest, showcasing our collective strength." affirmed Matteo Ascheri, President of Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani. "For the third consecutive year in the US, our leading export market, we couldn't be more proud of the success achieved by BBWO, with increasing attendance each year."

This year's focus was on highlighting what sets Piedmont and its wines apart from the rest of the world, with a spotlight on Nebbiolo, one of oenology's most captivating grape varieties. Attendees were immersed in a variety of activities celebrating the renowned wines of Langhe, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

On March 19th, the festivities kicked off with a Welcome Dinner at The Shed, leading to the main event on March 20th at Center 415 on Fifth Avenue, representing the event's central hub. A notable feature of the day was the Grand Tasting, which showcased over 400 labels of Barolo DOCG and Barbaresco DOCG selections, as well as lesser-known interpretations of Nebbiolo, highlighting the distinctive potential of this remarkable variety.

Attendees had the opportunity to directly connect with over 200 producers and explore various Nebbiolo-based expressions, including Langhe DOC Nebbiolo, Langhe DOC Rosato, and sparkling Nebbiolo wines.

In addition to the Grand Tasting, participants also joined a Nebbiolo-focused seminar titled "Nebbiolo, An Icon", led by Dr. Anna Schneider, former researcher at the National Research Council of Italy. These sessions provided insights into Nebbiolo, one of the ancient grape varieties dating to the late 1200s, embodying Piedmont's viticultural identity. Delving into its history, origins, and genetic diversity, Dr. Schneider explored Nebbiolo's adaptability and unique expressions beyond its association with Barolo and Barbaresco wines.

In order to engage a wider audience, the latter part of the day opened doors to consumers, allowing them to meet firsthand with producers from the two famous appellations.

Guests were delighted with Italian culinary treats prepared by Eataly, and any surplus food from the event was donated to the Consortium's charity partner Food for Soul. Additionally, a portion of ticket sales supported the non-profit co-founded by chef Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore, whose mission is to reduce food waste and provide food security.

This year's edition also featured a visual activation on One Times Square, the digital billboard on the renowned Times Tower which displayed the BBWO theme inspired by the New York City subway.

You can explore the producers who took part in this year's edition at this link.

Event pictures HERE

For more information and latest updated on BBWO, please contact Carlotta Ribolini ([email protected]) or Morgana Germanetto ([email protected]).

About the Consorzio Di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani:

Founded in 1934 and representing over 550 wine producers across multiple appellations, the consortium is committed to the management, protection, and promotion of the Langhe, Alba, and Dogliani wine denominations. The Consortium ensures high quality by a set of formal production guidelines for the entire winemaking process, from agronomy to market surveillance. The Consortium continues to perform periodic sampling of wine products on the market to prevent fraud and to protect the wines' authentication and reputation. Barolo & Barbaresco are registered trademarks in many countries throughout the world.

