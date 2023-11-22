Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening Returns to New York City for 2024 Edition

Featuring the remarkable presence of 200 wineries, this event is an incredible opportunity for us to not only showcase our exceptional Barolo and Barbaresco wines but also to highlight the cultural and historical significance of the Langhe region Post this

BBWO 2024 is set to kick off on March 19th with a prestigious invitation-only Welcome Dinner at The Shed, Hudson Yards, offering an exclusive occasion for producers, top-tier media and trade professionals to celebrate Piedmont's rich heritage and its two iconic red wines.

On March 20th, the Center 415 on 5th Avenue will host a series of curated experiences, including a walk-around tasting for trade, media and consumers, and dedicated press seminars led by Nebbiolo grapevine expert Dr. Anna Schneider. Both Barolo DOCG and Barbaresco DOCG appellation wines, along with chosen single-vineyard labels, will be featured throughout the day.

The renowned Barolo and Barbaresco wines, often called the "king and queen" of the Langhe region where they are made, are produced from 100 percent Nebbiolo grapes. Specifically centered on the native variety, this edition will emphasize its role in shaping the age-worthy and complex wines that have made Piedmont internationally acclaimed in the global wine scene.

"I'm thrilled to announce the awaited BBWO 2024 edition in New York for the second time," stated Matteo Ascheri, President of the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani. "Featuring the remarkable presence of 200 wineries, this event is an incredible opportunity for us to not only showcase our exceptional Barolo and Barbaresco wines but also to highlight the cultural and historical significance of the Langhe region for the most influential wine personalities in the United States - our highest-volume export market."

The Langhe region, nestled between the Alps and the Apennines mountains in the southern part of Piedmont, holds the prestigious designation of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Recognized for the cultural history of its vineyard-covered hills, a testament to wine traditions evolving since pre-Roman times, the region's viticulture remains integral to daily economic activities and social life. With distinctive microclimates and unique geological soil types, the Langhe consistently imparts its terroir into the glass, showcasing some of the world's most respected wines, including Barolo and Barbaresco.

About the Consorzio Di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani: Founded in 1934 and representing over 550 wine producers across multiple appellations, the consortium is committed to the management, protection, and promotion of the Langhe, Alba, and Dogliani wine denominations. The Consortium ensures high quality by a set of formal production guidelines for the entire winemaking process, from agronomy to market surveillance. The Consortium continues to perform periodic sampling of wine products on the market to prevent fraud and to protect the wines' authentication and reputation. Barolo & Barbaresco are registered trademarks in many countries throughout the world.

Morgana Germanetto, [email protected], https://www.langhevini.it/en/

Carlotta Ribolini, [email protected]

