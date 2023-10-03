Barometer Partners with Forever Dog Productions - The Best-in-Class Technology Shatters Stereotypes of Drag Creators' Content

The groundbreaking partnership makes it easier than ever for advertisers to discover and confidently support Forever Dog's world-class roster of Drag performers at their Moguls Of Media (MOM) network.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barometer, a leading AI-powered brand integrity and contextual targeting solution for podcast advertising, today announced its groundbreaking partnership with Forever Dog Productions, making it easier than ever for advertisers to discover and confidently support Forever Dog's world-class roster of Drag performers at their Moguls Of Media (MOM) network. Forever Dog Productions is leveraging Barometer's best-in-class technology at MOM to dispel stereotypes and drive more ad revenue for their creators.

The lack of appropriately categorized keyword-based technology has historically led to incorrect labeling of the content of Drag creators, resulting in demonetization, advertiser fear, and stereotypes. Barometer's award-winning, contextually grounded brand suitability solutions provide a valuable tool for advertisers seeking to support and promote Drag performers. By making it easier to discover and confidently invest in content created by members of the Drag community, advertisers contribute to a more inclusive and diverse media landscape.

"Due to the tremendous amount of misinformation pointedly focused at the Drag community, many brands and advertisers have felt that Drag content is somehow inherently risky: our partnership with Barometer will prove that this is not the case," said Joe Cilio, CEO of Forever Dog Productions. "By providing advertisers with Barometer's valuable tools and insights, we can confidently welcome more brands into this vibrant and exciting space. Forever Dog and Barometer are committed to fostering a more inclusive and supportive New Media environment for all marginalized communities."

Moguls Of Media (MOM), which features some of the biggest Drag Queens in the world, has noted advertiser hesitancy, stereotypes, and misguided assumptions about the content and creators themselves. MOM recognized the need to dispel these stigmas and have important and timely discussions among diverse personalities - and partnering with Barometer's non-keyword, contextual brand suitability solution drives the discovery and acceptance of Drag content.

"Creating a more inclusive and fair environment for all creators, including the Drag community, is not only morally imperative but also a smart business decision," said Barometer CEO Tamara Zubatiy. "Diverse and representative content attracts a broader audience and supports a more inclusive society. Addressing this issue is a step towards a more equitable and understanding media landscape."

MOM makes podcasts and YouTube shows hosted by top-tier drag talent and creates viral audio & visual content every week. With millions of die-hard fans from around the world and a beloved roster of high-quality programs, it's the perfect new addition to your 2024 media plan. Connect with their sales team today at [email protected].

Barometer is an AI-powered brand suitability and contextual targeting solution for podcast advertising. Our patent-pending, AI Brand Integrity Cloud uses natural language processing to analyze podcasts based on industry standard taxonomies including the IAB Content taxonomy 3.0 for contextual targeting and the Global Advertisers for Responsible Media's (GARM) Brand Safety Floor and Suitability Framework. Our solutions drive radical transparency across the entire audio ecosystem building trust between the buy and sell sides to usher in a new era of scale and maturity in podcast advertising. http://www.thebarometer.co

Since 2016, co-founders Brett Boham, Joe Cilio, and Alex Ramsey have worked together at their independent comedy company, Forever Dog Productions. Forever Dog's distinctive creative voice has made the company synonymous with hilarious and daring programming. Forever Dog's award winning shows have been enjoyed hundreds of millions times around the world. In 2019, Forever Dog teamed with world renowned Drag Queens Alaska and Willam to start a new network: Moguls of Media (MOM). MOM creates the best queer digital entertainment with a team of Drag Royalty.

