Baron Philippe de Rothschild Launches a New Collection of Mouton Cadet Wines Inspired by the Next Generation of Rothschild Family Members

PAULLIAC, France, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ever since Baron Philippe de Rothschild created Mouton Cadet in 1930, the brand has been breaking new ground in giving traditions a makeover. Now, with the contribution of his great grandchildren, Mouton Cadet is launching a new collection. Mouton Cadet x Mathilde, Mouton Cadet x Nathan and Mouton Cadet x Pierre, respectively rosé, white, and red, form the trilogy of Bordeaux wines we've all been waiting for. Fruit forward, easy drinking and environmentally friendly while preserving the core values of their heritage, they are ushering in a new generation of Bordeaux wines.

The new trilogy combines the energy and creativity of the younger generation with the expertise of long standing family know-how. Eye catching labels feature colors as bright as the passion that drives the wines. Easy drinking, invigorating, organic and vegan, this Mouton Cadet collection celebrates the boldness of the new: fresh and full of fruit, in a contemporary, laid back take on Bordeaux wines.

Each of the three wines in the collection is a promise, a journey of the senses to be enjoyed together. The rosé, as refreshing as the Atlantic Ocean surf, carries you off to the long, sandy beaches of the French south west coast. The white, with the brightness and white blossom aromas of Sauvignon Blanc, takes you back to Mouton Cadet's roots, reminding us of the subtle play of light in the countryside. The red reveals the red fruit flavors and roundness typical of the Merlot grapes from which it is made, conjuring up a typical French lifestyle in tune with the times but still as refined as ever.

MOUTON CADET, A FAMILY STORY SPANNING FOUR GENERATIONS

Created by the visionary Baron Philippe de Rothschild in 1930, Mouton Cadet was a dazzling success both in France and around the world, becoming the iconic Bordeaux wine in the United States in the 1960s. Baron Philippe played a central role in the family story for over 60 years, contributing at the same time to the international reputation of Bordeaux and its wines.

Baroness Philippine de Rothschild succeeded her father in 1988 and became a formidable ambassador for Mouton Cadet. Deeply cultured, her charisma and energy drove a period of expansion for the brand.

Since 2014 Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, Baroness Philippine's older son, has guided Mouton Cadet into a new era, together with his sister Camille Sereys de Rothschild and his brother Julien de Beaumarchais de Rothschild. While consolidating Mouton Cadet's position in its markets, the emphasis is on environmentally friendly winegrowing, closer links with the community of Mouton Cadet winegrowers, greater precision in the wines' taste profile with a best-in-class quality from vine to glass.

A new door is now opening. Warmly supported by Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, Chairman & CEO of Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA., the fourth generation is bringing a breath of fresh air with three wines that bear their names and signatures.

The wines have been made to suit their preferences, the things that they like to share with their friends and that strike a chord with them. They are modern wines that capture the essence of the fruit and open up new horizons for the brand.

A NEW COLLECTION: FRESH, STYLISH, AND SPONTANEOUS

This new collection is backed by a perfect understanding of terroirs and by family know-how in which the pursuit of precision guides every action, every detail.

The striking, brightly colored graphics of the labels evoke a refreshing, refined and enjoyable experience. Personified by the younger generation of the Rothschild family, the collection offers much more than just wines: it extends an invitation to live life in a modern way, free and bold.

The three new wines also have organic and vegan certifications, in line with an increasingly responsible approach to winegrowing and with the younger generation's commitments. Today, 100% of Mouton Cadet's winegrowers are HEV3- certified and 30% of the vines are organic or in the process of conversion.

Available from spring 2024, this new collection of wines will be priced at SRP $17.99, and offers a creative take on Bordeaux wines: fruit forward, easy drinking, respecting grape varieties and terroirs, organic and vegan.

Mouton Cadet Rosé 2023 by Mathilde Sereys de Rothschild

Mouton Cadet Rosé x Mathilde was the first wine created as a collaboration between one of Baron Philippe de Rothschild's great-grandchildren and Mouton Cadet's winemakers. Together, they built the ideal profile for a fresh, contemporary and environmentally friendly rosé. It was always going to have organic certification, but vegan was Mathilde's choice. Mouton Cadet Rosé x Mathilde is a great example of a wonderfully fresh Bordeaux rosé, on red fruit flavors with a lovely trace of pink grapefruit, and springlike touches of lily-of- the-valley and violet on the finish.

Mouton Cadet White 2023 by Nathan Sereys de Rothschild

Nathan lends his name to a wonderfully bright and fresh white wine made from Sauvignon Blanc, a flagship Bordeaux grape variety. A student at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, Nathan wanted a wine that takes wing like a great piece of music. Mouton Cadet White x Nathan is an airy, fruit forward and elegant wine. The wine takes on a golden hue like the promise of a summer evening. The citrus aromas typical of Sauvignon Blanc are there from the start, soon joined by notes of hawthorn and jasmine, and a touch of fresh apricot. The wine is fresh on the palate, with the elegance of white blossom.

Mouton Cadet 2023 Red by Pierre Ögren de Rothschild

Inspired by Bordeaux's history, Pierre has chosen to lend his first name to a red wine made with another flagship grape variety, Merlot. Using modern low temperature vinification techniques, the wine breaks with tradition and can even be enjoyed slightly chilled. Sharing the same outlook as his cousins, Pierre was looking for a modern, environmentally friendly and companionable wine. With its radiant fruit, bright color, light tannins and freshness, Mouton Cadet Red x Pierre is a perfect match for laid-back moments, paired with party food, tapas or a simple meal.

About Mouton Cadet - http://www.moutoncadet.com

Produced by the family firm Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Mouton Cadet has remained true to its origins since its creation in 1930, and has become the global benchmark for Bordeaux Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée wines. Mouton Cadet is distributed in France and internationally, in nearly 120 countries.

About Baron Philippe de Rothschild - https://www.bpdr.com

Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA, headed by Chairman and CEO Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, has two distinct lines of business, Châteaux Wines and Branded Wines, united in the same pursuit of excellence. The company manages three classified growths in the Pauillac appellation, including the illustrious Château Mouton Rothschild. It also produces and sells a range of high-quality branded wines which it sources from various winegrowers then blends, matures and bottles itself, foremost among them the famous Mouton Cadet.

