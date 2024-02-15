Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA Appoints Turquoise Life as its New Importer of Mouton Cadet in the USA

"We're very excited about the potential of this great collaboration and look forward to Turquoise's expertise in establishing Mouton Cadet as a key player in the US market." - Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, Chairman and CEO of Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA. Post this

"In the 1960s, Mouton Cadet met American consumers for the first time, so it's a long story! USA is and will remain a strategic market. We're very excited about the potential of this great collaboration and look forward to Turquoise's expertise in establishing Mouton Cadet as a key player in the US market." says Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, Chairman and CEO of Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA.

Véronique Hombroekx, Managing Director Branded Wine Division of Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA adds: "We are proud to be entering into this new partnership with Turquoise Life. Together, we dare to invite consumers to discover a new Mouton Cadet signature, including an innovative collection of 100% organic wines, reinterpreting Bordeaux style, with freshness and fruitiness."

As quoted by Tunch Doker, President of Turquoise Life, "My team and I are incredibly thrilled to embark on this distinct journey of guiding the esteemed Mouton Cadet brand in an innovative and dynamic direction, while honoring and respecting the heritage and roots of the brand's rich history."

About Baron Philippe de Rothschild - http://www.bpdr.com

Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA, headed by Chairman and CEO Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, has two distinct lines of business, Châteaux Wines and Branded Wines, united in the same pursuit of excellence. The company manages three classified growths in the Pauillac appellation, including the illustrious Château Mouton Rothschild. It also produces and sells a range of high-quality branded wines which it sources from various winegrowers then blends, matures and bottles itself, foremost among them the famous Mouton Cadet.

About Turquoise Life - https://turquoiselife.com

Established in 2010, Turquoise Life Beverage Brands represents a distinguished portfolio of leading wine and spirit brands from around the world. Guided by a core business model of building and cultivating brands with a keen focus on environmental responsibility, Turquoise Life continues to shape trends within the wine and spirits industry that resonate with consumers in a meaningful way.

