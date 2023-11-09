Barrister Executive Suites, Inc. Does Full Floor Remodel of Sherman Oaks Location

We are a private, local, family-owned office space provider with no debt. Barrister has its loyal tenants, employees, landlords and brokers to thank for that. Without our Barrister community, we would not be able to do these extensive suite upgrades, no less run a successful business. Post this

The Sherman Oaks Barrister Executive Suites location had its successful Grand Re-Opening late last month. Attendees enjoyed food, drinks, and entertainment while learning about the wide array of amenities and features the newly remodeled suite offers, which include:

Full reception services and management

Mail and package handling

Conference room access onsite and at any other Barrister location

Enterprise-grade internet and phone service

Kitchen, lobby, and photocopier use

Janitorial services and utilities

24/7 Access and building security

Valet parking, car wash, banking, eateries, fitness center, theater, and day spa on property

The shared office spaces offered by Barrister Executive Suites allows tenants to reduce overhead costs drastically and offer more flexibility with lease terms than a traditional office space rental. Shared office suites are a smart alternative for professionals who want to lower their spending but are not willing to lower their business's image or reputation. Barrister Executive Suites is able to offer these office options and services due to their industry expertise and financial stability sustained over the last 3+ decades. "Barrister is so happy with the progress it's made not just this year, but over the 33 years we've been a company. We are a private, local, family-owned office space provider with no debt. Not many competitors, if any, can say the same about their business. Barrister has its loyal tenants, employees, landlords and brokers to thank for that. Without our Barrister community, we would not be able to do these extensive suite upgrades, no less run a successful business," says Derek Otte, CAO and EVP.

Barrister is actively leasing full-time office space and virtual office space at their newly remodeled Sherman Oaks location. To schedule a tour and to learn more about the Sherman Oaks Office Space for rent at 15303 Ventura Blvd., 9th Floor, Sherman Oaks, please call our leasing team at 800-576-0744 or email [email protected].

About Barrister Executive Suites

Founded in 1990 with operations dating back to 1966, Barrister originated the shared office space concept, providing economical workspace animated by convenient amenities and exceptional customer service. Barrister's current portfolio includes turnkey suites, virtual offices, shared spaces, and meeting rooms across a network of 20+ locations from San Diego County to Ventura County.

