Barrister Executive Suites, Inc. Moves to New Pasadena Location

Barrister was eager for a new Pasadena suite and we are so delighted to be working with Swift Real Estate Partners. This new office space location is just one of many we plan on adding before the end of 2024. - Dorthy Bright

Newly built out space with a contemporary design

7th Floor, panoramic views of historic City Hall, the mountains and valley

Easier parking for clients and visitors

Free fitness center access

Besides improvements in parking, design, views, and the bonus free gym, this new Pasadena office center has onsite banking and an outdoor seating area, is in close proximity to historic Old Town Pasadena, the Rose Bowl, and Tournament of Roses Parade, has convenient access to the 210, 134 and 110 freeways, and offers all of Barrister's award-winning amenities, as listed below:

Full reception services and management

Mail and package handling

Conference room access onsite and at any other Barrister location

Enterprise-grade internet and phone service

Kitchen, lobby, and photocopier use

Janitorial services and utilities

24/7 Access and building security

The shared office spaces offered by Barrister Executive Suites allows tenants to reduce overhead costs drastically and offer more flexibility with lease terms than a traditional office space rental. Shared office suites are a smart alternative for professionals who want to lower their spending but are not willing to lower their business's image or reputation. Barrister Executive Suites is able to offer these office options and services due to their industry expertise and financial stability sustained over the last 3+ decades. "Barrister was eager for a new Pasadena suite and we are so delighted to be working with Swift Real Estate Partners. This new office space location is just one of many we plan on adding before the end of 2024. Barrister opened its second Woodland Hills office location in March at 21031 Ventura Blvd., is expected to add two more locations by the end of June, and will continue to choose quality over quantity when expanding its portfolio," says Dorthy Bright, President and COO.

Barrister is actively leasing full-time office space and virtual office space at its new Pasadena location. To schedule a tour and to learn more about the Pasadena Office Space for rent at 35 North Lake Avenue, Suite 710, Pasadena, CA 91101, please call our leasing team at 800-576-0744 or email [email protected] .

About Barrister Executive Suites

Founded in 1990 with operations dating back to 1966, Barrister originated the shared office space concept, providing economical workspace animated by convenient amenities and exceptional customer service. Barrister's current portfolio includes turnkey suites, virtual offices, shared spaces, and meeting rooms across a network of 20+ office space locations from San Diego County to Ventura County.

