Barrister Executive Suites, Inc. Moves to New Pasadena Location

Barrister Executive Suites' move to Nola 35 couldn't have been at a more perfect time.
PASADENA, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After more than 2 decades of tenancy at 225 S. Lake Avenue, Barrister Executive Suites decided it was time for a change. In November of 2023, Barrister moved to 35 N. Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101, a class A, recently renovated building with incredible amenities and convenient parking.
Tenants willingly transferred with Barrister to this new location after touring and noticing the immediate differences, including, but not limited to:
- Newly built out space with a contemporary design
- 7th Floor, panoramic views of historic City Hall, the mountains and valley
- Easier parking for clients and visitors
- Free fitness center access
Besides improvements in parking, design, views, and the bonus free gym, this new Pasadena office center has onsite banking and an outdoor seating area, is in close proximity to historic Old Town Pasadena, the Rose Bowl, and Tournament of Roses Parade, has convenient access to the 210, 134 and 110 freeways, and offers all of Barrister's award-winning amenities, as listed below:
- Full reception services and management
- Mail and package handling
- Conference room access onsite and at any other Barrister location
- Enterprise-grade internet and phone service
- Kitchen, lobby, and photocopier use
- Janitorial services and utilities
- 24/7 Access and building security
The shared office spaces offered by Barrister Executive Suites allows tenants to reduce overhead costs drastically and offer more flexibility with lease terms than a traditional office space rental. Shared office suites are a smart alternative for professionals who want to lower their spending but are not willing to lower their business's image or reputation. Barrister Executive Suites is able to offer these office options and services due to their industry expertise and financial stability sustained over the last 3+ decades. "Barrister was eager for a new Pasadena suite and we are so delighted to be working with Swift Real Estate Partners. This new office space location is just one of many we plan on adding before the end of 2024. Barrister opened its second Woodland Hills office location in March at 21031 Ventura Blvd., is expected to add two more locations by the end of June, and will continue to choose quality over quantity when expanding its portfolio," says Dorthy Bright, President and COO.
Barrister is actively leasing full-time office space and virtual office space at its new Pasadena location. To schedule a tour and to learn more about the Pasadena Office Space for rent at 35 North Lake Avenue, Suite 710, Pasadena, CA 91101, please call our leasing team at 800-576-0744 or email [email protected] .
About Barrister Executive Suites
Founded in 1990 with operations dating back to 1966, Barrister originated the shared office space concept, providing economical workspace animated by convenient amenities and exceptional customer service. Barrister's current portfolio includes turnkey suites, virtual offices, shared spaces, and meeting rooms across a network of 20+ office space locations from San Diego County to Ventura County.
Barrister was eager for a new Pasadena suite and we are so delighted to be working with Swift Real Estate Partners. This new office space location is just one of many we plan on adding before the end of 2024. - Dorthy Bright
Media Contact
Barbi Davis, Barrister Executive Suites, Inc., 800-576-0744, [email protected], www.barrister-suites.com
SOURCE Barrister Executive Suites, Inc.
Share this article