Barry Raber Invited to Join The Forbes Business Council

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barry Raber, President of Carefree Covered RV Storage, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. Raber is an entrepreneur whose 23-year-old real estate business, headquartered in Portland, has invested in business parks and storage properties in seven western states.

Raber was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Raber has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Raber will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

"I'm proud to have been invited to be a member of the respected Forbes Community," Raber said. "I look forward to contributing articles to the magazine and learning from other members."

Carefree Covered RV Storage is a division of Business Property Trust, LLC, a niche real estate investment firm located in Portland, Oregon. The brand owns and operates covered recreational vehicle parking facilities in the Phoenix, Arizona and Dallas, Texas metropolitan areas.

