Bart Miller, ALC, Attends 2026 National Land Conference in San Antonio

Bart Miller, ALC, Managing Broker/Partner Mason & Morse Ranch Company, attended the 2026 National Land Conference in San Antonio, where leading land professionals gathered to exchange market insight, strengthen referral networks, and support better client service. Miller's attendance comes as Mason & Morse Ranch Company continues to build on national awards recognition, respected industry credentials, and third-party validation within the land brokerage sector.

SAN ANTONIO, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bart Miller, ALC, Managing Broker/Partner Mason & Morse Ranch Company, attended the 2026 National Land Conference in San Antonio, hosted by the REALTORS® Land Institute. RLI describes the National Land Conference as its premier event for land professionals, where attendees gain valuable insights, build trusted referral networks, and collaborate on solutions that enhance client service and help them close more deals. The 2026 conference was held March 15 to 18 in San Antonio, Texas and marked the 20th anniversary of the event.

Miller's participation reflects Mason & Morse Ranch Company's continued commitment to professional development, national broker relationships, and current market intelligence in the land business. In a specialized sector where relationships, experience, and informed pricing matter, events like the National Land Conference provide an important setting for comparing land values, buyer demand, regional trends, and property marketing strategy with top brokers from across the country.

Mason & Morse Ranch Company enters that national setting with meaningful third-party recognition of its own. The firm has been featured in The Land Report's America's Best Brokerages, which identifies Mason & Morse Ranch Company as a specialized land brokerage, marketing, and sales firm focused on farms, ranches, and recreational properties across the American West and throughout the country. The Land Report also notes the company's roots date back to 1961.

The firm's leadership bench also includes nationally recognized professionals. Zurick Labrier, ALC, Partner and Broker Associate, recently received 2025 RLI Texas & Oklahoma Broker of the Year honors in Ag Land and Ranch Sales and was named to the RLI APEX Producers Club, adding peer-based and production-based recognition to the company's profile.

According to Mason & Morse Ranch Company's broker profile, Miller serves as Managing Broker/Partner, Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) and holds real estate licenses in Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, North Carolina, and South Carolina. That 13-state licensing footprint supports broad regional collaboration and extends the company's reach across multiple land markets.

The Accredited Land Consultant designation remains one of the most respected credentials in land brokerage. RLI says the ALC is the only land-specific designation backed by the National Association of REALTORS®, and the organization describes itself as the leading land real estate organization serving land agents and landowners. For clients, that credential signals specialized education, transaction experience, and a deeper level of expertise in land real estate.

For buyers, sellers, and landowners, the practical value of attendance at the National Land Conference goes beyond visibility. National networking and broker-to-broker collaboration can help strengthen referral relationships, improve access to current market knowledge, and create more opportunities to present properties to qualified brokers and buyers around the country. Miller's attendance in San Antonio reflects Mason & Morse Ranch Company's continued effort to combine local knowledge with national perspective in service to its clients.

About the Company

Mason & Morse Ranch Company, operating under the trade name Ranch Company, is a specialized land brokerage, marketing, and sales firm focused on farms, ranches, and recreational properties across the American West and throughout the country.

Media Contact

Ren Sutherland, Mason & Morse Ranch Company, 1 877-207-9700, [email protected], https://www.ranchland.com

SOURCE Mason & Morse Ranch Company