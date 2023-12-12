Barton G Restaurant Teams Up With Digital Silk to Create a Truly Dynamic Digital Experience

The custom website redesign takes visitors on a unique journey that appeals to the senses and offers surprises every step of the way.
MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barton G, one of the world's most distinctive and original hospitality brands, partnered with top web design agency Digital Silk for a custom website redesign unlike any other.
The restaurant was looking for a revamp that perfectly captured the brand's incomparable dining experience and the services it offers. Digital Silk worked closely with Barton G to turn the owner's wild imagination into a reality.
From bespoke designs to playful motion graphics and animations, the site offers a truly immersive digital experience to website visitors that engages, surprises and delights at every turn.
The collaboration between Barton G and Digital Silk has helped increase the number of restaurant reservations for the unique brand, as well as leads for event production and catering orders, thanks to the creative and strategic Digital Silk team.
As Barton G's customers put it, "Countless titillating details make Barton G the most daringly and delightfully different restaurant" — and with the redesign, the brand now has a website to match.
About Digital Silk:
Digital Silk is a leading digital agency focused on growing brands online. From custom websites to digital marketing, branding and beyond, Digital Silk creates SUPERIOR digital experiences to drive measurable results for brands across industries — from greater visibility and brand engagement to increased conversion.
