Barton G Restaurant Teams Up With Digital Silk to Create a Truly Dynamic Digital Experience

The custom website redesign takes visitors on a unique journey that appeals to the senses and offers surprises every step of the way.

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barton G, one of the world's most distinctive and original hospitality brands, partnered with top web design agency Digital Silk for a custom website redesign unlike any other.

The restaurant was looking for a revamp that perfectly captured the brand's incomparable dining experience and the services it offers. Digital Silk worked closely with Barton G to turn the owner's wild imagination into a reality.