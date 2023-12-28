BASA Awards Unveils the 2023 U.S. Small Businesses TopList

The BASA Awards reveals the 2023 TopList featuring the outstanding U.S. small businesses in the Best of America Small Business Awards. The 2023 TopList companies, determined by the highest public votes in the 2023 Best of America Small Business Awards, have positively impacted their communities, deserving recognition and celebration. Vetted by the BASA Awards Judges and going through the public vote, the 2023 TopList companies represent excellence in the small business landscape.

The 2023 TopList companies, determined by the highest public votes in the 2023 Best of America Small Business Awards, have positively impacted their communities, deserving recognition and celebration.

Vetted by the BASA Awards Judges and going through the public vote, the 2023 TopList companies represent excellence in the small business landscape.

Companies that made it to the 2023 TopList include:

[RE]START, 10 TO 1 PR, A CLOSER LOOK, ABC

DISCOUNT APPLIANCES, ACE CONSULTING COMPANY, ACE OFFICE FURNITURE HOUSTON, ARNOLD & SMITH, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, BONNIE LOW-KRAMEN, BRIGHTPOINT AI, CK NAILS, CULTIVATE ADVISORS, DIRECTMAIL 2.0, EDOVATE LEARNING CORP, ELCOMM, FLEXPOINT CONSULTING, GREATER PRAIRE BUSINESS CONSULTING, GÜD MARKETING, H2CYBER, HEYDAY MARKETING + PR, HR CERTIFIED, IMMUNIS, IRIDCCS, KELLEHER +HOLLAND, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, MAGNIFACT, MASAMI, MED LEARNING GROUP, MT. TAM INNOVATIONS, PAEK'S TAEKWONDO SCHOOL, PICTURIZZE, SABRINA WINTERS, ATTONEY AT LAW, SEE AGENCY, SOCIALISTICS, TALENT BOOST, TECH ASSISTANT SOLUTIONS, THE SUNNYSIDE SISTERS BED AND BREAKFAST, THE VANELLA GROUP, TRUST CONSULTING SERVICES.

The BASA Awards TopList acknowledges the positive impact of small businesses and entrepreneurs in the business communities. The TopList companies result from a process where small businesses first nominate themselves in their respective area of expertise, followed by two rounds of judging and a public vote. The companies with the most votes act as a true industry benchmark. Voting was open to the general public from late October to early November 2023, and it drew an impressive 13,276 public votes, showing public engagement and support.

"Behind every small business, there's a person with a dream. The BASA Awards are about creating a platform that helps small businesses get the recognition and success they deserve. Small businesses are America's number one job creators- the heart of every town and city." Says Anna Stella, President of the BASA Awards.

ABOUT THE BASA AWARDS

The Best of America Small Business Awards exist to recognize, celebrate, and promote exceptional small businesses in the United States. The BASA Awards showcase the best of America's small businesses for their outstanding work and contribution to their community. With over 150+ categories to choose from, the Best of America Small Business Awards is one of the largest awards strictly for small businesses in the United States.

