Bascom Maple Farms Offers Sweet and Sustainable Solutions Sure to Please Supplyside West Attendees

"Our team is excited to exhibit at SupplySide West again this year and we look forward to meeting with attendees and discussing the many ways maple can enhance a variety of food and beverage applications," said Arnold Coombs, Executive Director of Sales and Marketing, Bascom Maple Farms. "Maple makes everything better—from breakfast foods and baked goods to protein bars and nutritional products, our maple syrup and maple sugar have the versatility, functionality, and consistently delicious flavor that will help any product stand out in a crowded marketplace. And unlike refined sugars, maple syrup and maple sugar provide great nutritional benefits that appeal to today's health-conscious consumers."

SSW booth #1674 visitors can learn how Bascom Maple Farms' high-quality maple products add natural sweetness to a variety of application while also providing additional functional benefits, including:

Naturally sourced, clean label sweetener

100% plant-based/vegan (as opposed to honey, an insect by-product)

Wild crop-harvested, more sustainable sweetener

Derived directly from the maple tree sap

Less processed than other sweeteners, for pure goodness

Easy to digest

"Demand for pure maple syrup continues to grow and we are seeing positive growth across all segments," added Coombs. "Recent data shows pure maple sales growing 5% year over year. National brands of pure maple saw dollar growth of 9.3%, while private brands grew 1.9%. Manufacturers continue to develop new products using maple syrup and maple sugar and the creativity of formulations will continue as consumer seek out labels that feature the natural goodness of maple."

Direct from their farm and facilities in New England, Bascom Maple Farms has provided high-quality maple products for eight generations and can help manufacturers deliver products that drive consumer demand. With high-quality products and trusted customer service, Bascom Maple Farms has grown to be America's leading manufacturer and independent supplier of 100% pure and organic maple syrup and maple sugar.

Available in all grades, with a variety of sizes and packaging, available to ship year-round—Bascom Maple Farms has the maple solutions to help get new food and beverage products out of R&D and onto retailers' shelves faster. The formulation experts at Bascom can help brands quickly deliver high-quality products that meet a variety of claims including clean label, organic, sustainably sourced, etc.

To learn more about Bascom's natural and organic maple syrup and maple sugar portfolio, please visit SSW booth #1674 or https://www.maplesource.com.





About Bascom Maple Farms

Bascom Maple Farms is the trusted source and supplier of 100% pure maple syrup and maple sugar across the U.S. and around the world. Established in New England in 1853, eight generations of the Bascom family have grown the farm beyond large maple groves to include commercial syrup production and packing facilities. This privately held, family-owned-and-operated business believes in the goodness of nature and offers customers unmatched maple farming expertise to help maximize all the goodness of high-quality, sustainably farmed maple syrup and sugar products at the consistency and capacity needed to serve food and beverage manufacturers, packers, distributors, and retailers worldwide.

