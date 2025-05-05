Baseball Becomes a Metaphor for Love in New Relationship Guidebook

Claude W. Span, Jr. provides readers with a practical path to avoid common pitfalls of modern relationships through "the game of love"
HOUSTON, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vietnam veteran and Baptist minister, Claude W. Span, Jr., invites readers to approach romance with strategy, purpose and hope in his new book, "Running on the Bases of 'Love': An Analogical Guide to a Successful Relationship." Blending America's favorite pastime with principles of love, this participatory guide uses the baseball field as a metaphor for building meaningful, lasting relationships.
"Running on the Bases of 'Love'" offers readers a refreshing perspective on navigating modern romance. Readers are encouraged to "step into the batter's box," applying practical objectives at each base as they grow in self-awareness and understanding of others. Whether readers are just beginning the journey or searching for a second chance, Span hopes to highlight a structured, soulful approach to relationships.
"My goal in writing this book is to provide principles in a format which can be easily understood and applied in day to day living," Span said. "I want any and everyone who picks up this book to walk away with the belief that finding true love and the right relationship is not only realistic, but well within reach."
Drawing on his own life experiences, Span hopes to reach Christians, hopeless romantics, baseball enthusiasts, marriage candidates and anyone seeking real love.
"Love and marriage doesn't have to be painful," Span said. "I believe that by using this book as a guide you may avoid the 'major' obstacles that derail a relationship before it has a chance to build up a head of steam, and perhaps this piece of literature may even prove to be a point of reference when storms do come, as they surely will."
"Running on the Bases of "Love": An Analogical Guide to a Successful Relationship"
By Claude W. Span, Jr.
ISBN: 9781665771405 (softcover); 9781665771412 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Claude W. Span, Jr. was born on June 28, 1951, in South Bend, Indiana, to parents who were part of the industrial migration from Mississippi. He attended Central High School and graduated in June 1969. Span enlisted in the U.S. Army and served a tour in Vietnam from October 1970 to November 1971. In May 1992, he gave his life to Christ. He is the father of three children and the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren. In June 1993, Span answered the call to evangelism and was licensed to preach the Gospel in July 1996. A socially conscious individual, he has only begun to wade into the waters of social activism. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/864737-running-on-the-bases-of-love.
