Baseball Becomes a Metaphor for Love in New Relationship Guidebook

"My goal in writing this book is to provide principles in a format which can be easily understood and applied in day to day living," Span said. "I want any and everyone who picks up this book to walk away with the belief that finding true love and the right relationship is not only realistic, but well within reach."

Drawing on his own life experiences, Span hopes to reach Christians, hopeless romantics, baseball enthusiasts, marriage candidates and anyone seeking real love.

"Love and marriage doesn't have to be painful," Span said. "I believe that by using this book as a guide you may avoid the 'major' obstacles that derail a relationship before it has a chance to build up a head of steam, and perhaps this piece of literature may even prove to be a point of reference when storms do come, as they surely will."

"Running on the Bases of "Love": An Analogical Guide to a Successful Relationship"

By Claude W. Span, Jr.

ISBN: 9781665771405 (softcover); 9781665771412 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Claude W. Span, Jr. was born on June 28, 1951, in South Bend, Indiana, to parents who were part of the industrial migration from Mississippi. He attended Central High School and graduated in June 1969. Span enlisted in the U.S. Army and served a tour in Vietnam from October 1970 to November 1971. In May 1992, he gave his life to Christ. He is the father of three children and the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren. In June 1993, Span answered the call to evangelism and was licensed to preach the Gospel in July 1996. A socially conscious individual, he has only begun to wade into the waters of social activism. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/864737-running-on-the-bases-of-love.

