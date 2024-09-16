Baselane Survey Reveals Strong Investor Sentiment Despite Rising Costs

"Real estate continues to be a resilient and attractive investment option, even in a challenging economic environment." Post this

More than half of investors are less concerned about vacancies, and 81% plan to grow their portfolios, indicating strong confidence in the market.

Insurance hikes and property tax increases are squeezing investors, putting upward pressure on rent prices.

Investors favor conventional loans, but high mortgage rates could influence future investment decisions.

Renting is currently 27% cheaper than buying in the 50 largest U.S. metros, creating opportunities to capitalize on rental demand.

The Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cuts are fueling investor optimism for a potential market rebound. Lower mortgage rates may spur home buying and impact rental demand but may also create opportunities for investors to acquire properties with more favorable financing. Reduced borrowing costs could also encourage further investment in rental properties, potentially increasing supply and competition.

"Real estate continues to be a resilient and attractive investment option, even in a challenging economic environment," says Mathias Korder, CEO and Co-Founder of Baselane. "Our survey results show that investors are not only adapting to these challenges but are also seizing opportunities for growth in the current market. This enduring confidence underscores the strength of the real estate sector, particularly in the rental market where demand continues to outpace supply."

