BaseRock Capital Advises Cornerstone and Claborn Manufacturing on Their Sale to a Consortium of Investors, Including Castle Harlan

BaseRock Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Cornerstone and Claborn Manufacturing on their sale to a consortium of investors, including Castle Harlan

DENVER, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BaseRock Capital is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Cornerstone and Claborn Manufacturing in connection with their sale to a consortium of investors, including Castle Harlan.

The transaction represents a significant milestone for Cornerstone, a leading detention equipment contractor specializing in the manufacturing, furnishing, and installation of security equipment and products for correctional and institutional facilities. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Tanner, Alabama, Cornerstone has completed more than 5,000 projects across all 50 U.S. states and internationally, serving federal, state, county, local, and private facilities.

Claborn Manufacturing has built a strong reputation for precision manufacturing and product quality within the detention and security markets. Together, Cornerstone and Claborn have established a vertically integrated platform capable of delivering complex, highly customized security solutions to a diverse customer base.

About BaseRock Capital

BaseRock Capital, LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of BaseRock Partners, LLC. BaseRock Partners is an investment bank built to serve the engineering and construction industry. BaseRock advises clients using a team-oriented approach that combines decades of industry expertise, deep industry relationships, and unique transaction capabilities specifically designed to meet the needs of engineering and construction companies. Learn more at baserockpartners.com.

