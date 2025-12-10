BaseRock Capital Advises Webcor on its Strategic Acquisition of GCON

"This transaction is a pivotal moment for Webcor, immediately amplifying our capabilities in the most dynamic segments of the construction market. The BaseRock team was an invaluable partner, providing expert guidance and transaction execution support." Post this

"This transaction is a pivotal moment for Webcor, immediately amplifying our capabilities in the most dynamic segments of the construction market," said Matt Rossie, President & CEO of Webcor. "GCON has an exceptional reputation and a proven track record in building the complex environments that power our digital world. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Webcor family. The BaseRock team was an invaluable partner, providing expert guidance and transaction execution support that was instrumental in bringing this combination to fruition."

The transaction unites two firms with a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and superior client service, creating a powerful platform for future growth.

About BaseRock Capital

BaseRock Capital, LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of BaseRock Partners, LLC. BaseRock Partners is an investment bank built to serve the engineering and construction industry. BaseRock advises clients using a team-oriented approach that combines decades of industry expertise, deep industry relationships, and unique transaction capabilities specifically designed to meet the needs of engineering and construction companies. Learn more at baserockpartners.com.

About Webcor

Webcor is a premier provider of commercial construction services, known for its innovative approach, wide range of experience, and expertise in building landmark projects. Founded in 1971, Webcor has offices throughout California and is repeatedly honored as a top contractor and one of the best places to work.

About GCON

GCON is a full-service construction management firm providing value-based services nationwide. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, GCON's purpose is to elevate the construction experience by forging dedicated partnerships and building highly specialized teams.

