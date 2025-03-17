BaseRock Partners Advises Allied Construction Services On Its Sale To An ESOP

"The BaseRock team was with us every step of the way; educating, advising, and ensuring we had everything in place to achieve a successful outcome. Their professionalism and strategic guidance were invaluable. We couldn't be more pleased with our experience and would highly recommend BaseRock." Post this

"Pursuing an ESOP was a natural choice for our company. We wanted to ensure our founder's legacy lived on while preserving the culture and reputation that set us apart. Selling to an outside buyer couldn't guarantee that continuity but transitioning ownership to the very people who helped build our success did," said Bob Maddox, Chairman of Allied Construction.

"Our accounting firm introduced us to BaseRock Partners, and from day one, they instilled confidence in us," Maddox added. "Their deep expertise and ability to clearly outline each step of the process made all the difference. The BaseRock team was with us every step of the way; educating, advising, and ensuring we had everything in place to achieve a successful outcome. Their professionalism and strategic guidance were invaluable. We couldn't be more pleased with our experience and would highly recommend BaseRock to any company considering an ESOP."

