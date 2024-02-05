BaseRock Partners Advises Brix Paving Northwest Inc. and Roger Langeliers Construction Co., Subsidiaries of WWS Holdings, Inc., on Their Sale to an ESOP

"BaseRock Partners came highly recommended to us within the construction industry, and we couldn't have asked for a more capable partner during this pivotal time for RLC. Their insight and support gave us complete confidence as we worked through a pretty complex process." Post this

Founded in 1995, Roger Langeliers Construction Co. specializes in the placement, finish, sawing, and joint sealing of Portland cement concrete for roadways, driveways, sidewalks, and other residential and commercial projects. Over its nearly 30-year history, the company and its employees have developed trusted partnerships with clients, including construction companies and local governments, by delivering high-quality results on time and budget.

"At Brix Paving Northwest, we believe in the incredible talent and dedication of our team. That's why we decided to sell the company to our employees through an ESOP. They have contributed so much to our success, and now they get to write the next chapter," said Billy Stimpson, President of Brix. "We're grateful to BaseRock Partners for partnering with us on this process. We couldn't have done it without their expertise. Their reputation as a leader in this field is well-deserved."

Web Langeliers, President of RLC added, "BaseRock Partners came highly recommended to us within the construction industry, and we couldn't have asked for a more capable partner during this pivotal time for RLC. Their insight and support gave us complete confidence as we worked through a pretty complex process."

About BaseRock Partners

BaseRock Partners is a full-service investment bank built to serve the engineering and construction industry. BaseRock advises clients using a team-oriented approach that combines decades of industry expertise, deep industry relationships, and unique transaction capabilities specifically designed to meet the needs of engineering and construction companies.

