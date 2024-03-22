BaseRock Partners Advises Cabrera Services Inc. on Its Sale to EnergySolutions, Inc.

EnergySolutions shares our deep commitment to safety and top-notch environmental services, and together, we'll have the resources and reach to make an even bigger impact. I'm particularly grateful to BaseRock Partners for their invaluable strategic guidance throughout this process. Post this

EnergySolutions, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a global leader in the nuclear services industry, providing integrated solutions for nuclear decommissioning and waste management. With decades of experience, EnergySolutions serves government and commercial customers in the nuclear, environmental, and energy sectors. It was acquired by TriArtisan Capital Advisors in November 2021. Cabrera will be fully integrated into EnergySolutions' federal program.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to take Cabrera to the next level," said Rob Flowers, President and COO of Cabrera Services, Inc. "EnergySolutions shares our deep commitment to safety and top-notch environmental services, and together, we'll have the resources and reach to make an even bigger impact. I'm particularly grateful to BaseRock Partners for their invaluable strategic guidance throughout this process. Their patience, resilience, and flexibility were instrumental in navigating the complexities of this transaction."

About BaseRock Partners

BaseRock Partners is a full-service investment bank built to serve the engineering and construction industry. BaseRock advises clients using a team-oriented approach that combines decades of industry expertise, deep industry relationships, and unique transaction capabilities specifically designed to meet the needs of engineering and construction companies.

Media Contact

Matthew Drake, BaseRock Partners, 1 312.882.7649, [email protected], https://baserockpartners.com/

