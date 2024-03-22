BaseRock Partners Advises Cabrera Services Inc. on Its Sale to EnergySolutions, Inc.

BaseRock Partners is pleased to announce the sale of Cabrera Services Inc. to EnergySolutions, Inc., a portfolio company of TriArtisan Capital Advisors.
DENVER, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BaseRock Partners is pleased to announce the sale of Cabrera Services Inc. to EnergySolutions, Inc., a portfolio company of TriArtisan Capital Advisors. BaseRock Partners ("BaseRock") acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Cabrera Services Inc. ("Cabrera") in this transaction.
For nearly 30 years, Cabrera has established itself as a trusted partner for environmental and radiological remediation projects nationwide. Headquartered in East Hartford, Connecticut, Cabrera provides services to commercial and federal clients and has been a prominent contractor in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program markets. The company has a proven track record of safety and quality, with expertise spanning the entire environmental cleanup process. Cabrera management and employees will remain in place following the sale.
EnergySolutions, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a global leader in the nuclear services industry, providing integrated solutions for nuclear decommissioning and waste management. With decades of experience, EnergySolutions serves government and commercial customers in the nuclear, environmental, and energy sectors. It was acquired by TriArtisan Capital Advisors in November 2021. Cabrera will be fully integrated into EnergySolutions' federal program.
"This is a tremendous opportunity to take Cabrera to the next level," said Rob Flowers, President and COO of Cabrera Services, Inc. "EnergySolutions shares our deep commitment to safety and top-notch environmental services, and together, we'll have the resources and reach to make an even bigger impact. I'm particularly grateful to BaseRock Partners for their invaluable strategic guidance throughout this process. Their patience, resilience, and flexibility were instrumental in navigating the complexities of this transaction."
About BaseRock Partners
BaseRock Partners is a full-service investment bank built to serve the engineering and construction industry. BaseRock advises clients using a team-oriented approach that combines decades of industry expertise, deep industry relationships, and unique transaction capabilities specifically designed to meet the needs of engineering and construction companies.
