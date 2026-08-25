BaseRock Partners Advises K&E Excavating, Inc. On Its Sale To An ESOP

BaseRock Partners was incredible. They took us through a complicated process and made us feel comfortable with every step, delivering on every timeline they set. Their expertise, professionalism, and reputation showed throughout the entire process. Post this

"Pursuing an ESOP allowed us to protect what we built over the last 28 years. Our employees are the reason K&E has grown from a small excavation crew into a company that serves the entire Pacific Northwest, and this transition ensures they share directly in that success. Selling to an outside buyer couldn't guarantee our culture or our commitment to our communities would be carried forward. Transitioning ownership to our people did, and we are very proud to be able to do this for our employees, because essentially, they (the employees) got us to where we are at," said Kerry D. Kuenzi President of K&E Excavating.

"BaseRock Partners was incredible. The knowledge, timeliness, quality, and accuracy were phenomenal. They took us through a complicated process and made us feel comfortable with every step, delivering on every timeline they set. Their expertise, professionalism, and reputation showed throughout the entire process. They were an absolute joy to work with from start to finish," said Kuenzi.

About BaseRock Partners

BaseRock Partners is an investment bank built to serve the engineering and construction industry. BaseRock advises clients using a team-oriented approach that combines decades of industry expertise, deep industry relationships, and unique transaction capabilities specifically designed to meet the needs of engineering and construction companies.

Media Contact

Matthew Drake, BaseRock Partners, 1 (720) 853-4231, [email protected], https://baserockpartners.com/

SOURCE BaseRock Partners