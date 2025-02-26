BaseRock Partners Advises Key Construction On Its Sale To An ESOP

"I truly believe without them on our team we wouldn't have realized the exceptional transaction that resulted. We would not hesitate to recommend BaseRock to any owners considering an ESOP or any other type of sale transaction." Post this

Wells continued, "The team at BaseRock are at the top of their class! Their professionalism and expertise were instrumental in our successful ESOP transition. The BaseRock team took time to explain each phase of the process in a clear and understandable way. I truly believe without them on our team we wouldn't have realized the exceptional transaction that resulted. We would not hesitate to recommend BaseRock to any owners considering an ESOP or any other type of sale transaction."

The establishment of the ESOP underscores Key Construction's commitment to its workforce, recognizing employees as its most valuable asset. This move is anticipated to enhance employee engagement and drive the company's future success.

