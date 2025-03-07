BaseRock Partners Advises Professional Electrical Contractors of Connecticut On Its Investment From Alaris Equity Partners

"BaseRock took the time to understand what was most important to me - culture, control, growth, and diversification. With that understanding, they were able to match us with the right partner. We could not have had a better advocate or experience." Post this

"I was looking for a banker who knew and understood construction. When a fellow subcontractor recommended BaseRock after having a great experience with them, he connected us. BaseRock had a deep knowledge of our business, understood how our somewhat complex and unique financials worked, and had a deep pool of serious, sophisticated buyers," said Jim Bisson, President & Chief Executive Officer of PEC.

"BaseRock took the time to understand what was most important to me - culture, control, growth, and diversification. With that understanding, they were able to match us with the right partner. I would unequivocally recommend BaseRock to any construction-centric firm looking to make a transaction. We could not have had a better advocate or experience."

The investment from Alaris Equity Partners will provide PEC with the strategic resources and financial backing to accelerate growth while maintaining its strong company culture and commitment to quality service.

About BaseRock Partners

BaseRock Partners is an investment bank built to serve the engineering and construction industry. BaseRock advises clients using a team-oriented approach that combines decades of industry expertise, deep industry relationships, and unique transaction capabilities specifically designed to meet the needs of engineering and construction companies.

