BaseRock Partners Advises Satterfield & Pontikes Construction, Inc. on Its Acquisition of A.G. Peltz Group, LLC and Abramson, LLC

BaseRock Partners advised Satterfield & Pontikes Construction, Inc. throughout the transaction process, from strategic evaluation and valuation to due diligence management and negotiation of definitive transaction terms. Post this

Abramson was founded in 1959 and A.G. Peltz in 1999, giving the combined business more than 65 years of operating history. A.G. Peltz is a premier provider of RCC, having placed more than 10 million square yards of pavement, and has earned 11 American Concrete Pavement Association awards for project excellence. Its solutions serve a blue-chip base of state departments of transportation, ports and intermodal facilities, manufacturers, distribution operators and airports.

Abramson specializes in concrete construction and rehabilitation services for DOT infrastructure projects in Alabama and surrounding states, including slip-form paving, bridge rail, barrier and retaining walls, bridge repair, culverts and other concrete infrastructure work.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Satterfield & Pontikes Construction is a leading general contractor with more than 35 years of experience delivering complex projects across the industrial, mission-critical and aviation sectors. S&P has a long track record of acquiring and integrating self-perform specialty contractors, including Eagle Contracting, Rollcon and Greco, which have become successful operations within the firm.

The acquisition expands S&P's self-perform capabilities, pairing A.G. Peltz and Abramson's specialty concrete paving expertise with S&P's scale and project platform. The combination positions both organizations to pursue larger and more complex infrastructure projects while preserving the operational leadership, culture and longstanding customer relationships that have defined A.G. Peltz and Abramson for decades.

About BaseRock Partners

BaseRock Partners is an investment bank built to serve the engineering and construction industry. BaseRock advises clients using a team-oriented approach that combines decades of industry expertise, deep industry relationships and unique transaction capabilities specifically designed to meet the needs of engineering and construction companies.

Media Contact

John Steinegger, BaseRock Partners, 1 720.853.4235, [email protected], https://baserockpartners.com/

SOURCE BaseRock Partners