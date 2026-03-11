BaseRock Partners Advises Silktown Roofing, Inc. on Strategic Partnership with Greenwood Industries, LLC, a Portfolio Company of Dunes Point Capital, LP

BaseRock Partners Advises Silktown Roofing on Strategic Partnership with Greenwood Industries, Expanding Commercial Roofing Platform Across the Northeast.

DENVER, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BaseRock Partners ("BaseRock") is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Silktown Roofing, Inc. ("Silktown") in entering into a strategic partnership with Greenwood Industries, LLC ("Greenwood"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut, Silktown Roofing is one of the Northeast's most established and respected commercial roofing contractors. Over four decades in operation, Silktown has built a reputation for safety, quality workmanship, and lasting client relationships across commercial, industrial, and institutional markets. Silktown delivers a comprehensive suite of capabilities spanning roof installation, replacement, custom sheet metal fabrication, and ongoing maintenance and repair on all major roofing systems. The company serves a deep, longstanding base of general contractors, property managers, and building owners – many of whom have partnered with Silktown for years.

The partnership with Greenwood positions Silktown to accelerate its growth objectives while preserving the operational leadership, culture, and customer-first approach that have defined the business since its founding. Together, Silktown and Greenwood will offer a combined platform with expanded geographic coverage, a deeper range of commercial roofing and building envelope services, and the resources to pursue larger and more complex projects.

Greenwood Industries, headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts, is a leading commercial roofing and building envelope contractor serving the Northeast. Greenwood's services include roofing, architectural metal fabrication, waterproofing, and maintenance solutions. With decades of experience, Greenwood serves a diverse customer base across commercial and institutional markets within its growing footprint.

About BaseRock Partners

BaseRock Partners is an investment bank built to serve the engineering and construction industry. BaseRock advises clients using a team-oriented approach that combines decades of industry expertise, deep industry relationships, and unique transaction capabilities specifically designed to meet the needs of engineering and construction companies.

