BaseRock Partners Announces New Chicago Office and Expands Team with Addition of Vice President Jakob Hohlweg

BaseRock Partners has opened a new Chicago office, expanding its national presence, and appointed Jakob Hohlweg as Vice President. Hohlweg brings deep M&A and capital markets expertise to support the firm's growth.
DENVER, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BaseRock Partners ("BaseRock"), a leading investment bank serving the engineering and construction industry, is pleased to announce two developments in the firm's ongoing growth: the opening of a new office in Chicago, Illinois, and the addition of Jakob Hohlweg as Vice President.
The opening of the Chicago office strengthens BaseRock's ability to serve engineering and construction clients across North America. Hohlweg joins Jim Owen, Managing Director at BaseRock Partners, in BaseRock's Chicago office. Owen and Hohlweg will both play key roles in supporting the firm's continued growth in M&A and ESOP advisory.
Hohlweg brings years of experience in investment banking, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions and capital raising for corporate and sponsor-owned clients. His addition reflects the firm's continued commitment to deep industry expertise and client-focused execution.
"Jakob's background aligns directly with the needs of our clients," said Dustin Bass, Co-Founder of BaseRock Partners. "He brings hands-on transaction experience, sector knowledge, and a collaborative approach that fits seamlessly with our team and the companies we serve."
Prior to joining BaseRock, Hohlweg worked in the investment banking divisions of Truist Securities and Credit Suisse. He has advised on numerous M&A and capital markets transactions, supporting clients across a range of engineering and construction end markets.
Hohlweg holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Notre Dame.
About BaseRock Partners
BaseRock Partners is an investment bank built to serve the engineering and construction industry. BaseRock advises clients using a team-oriented approach that combines decades of industry expertise, deep industry relationships, and unique transaction capabilities specifically designed to meet the needs of engineering and construction companies.
