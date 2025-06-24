BaseRock Partners Announces New Chicago Office and Expands Team with Addition of Vice President Jakob Hohlweg

Jakob's background aligns directly with the needs of our clients. He brings hands-on transaction experience, sector knowledge, and a collaborative approach that fits seamlessly with our team and the companies we serve. Post this

Hohlweg brings years of experience in investment banking, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions and capital raising for corporate and sponsor-owned clients. His addition reflects the firm's continued commitment to deep industry expertise and client-focused execution.

"Jakob's background aligns directly with the needs of our clients," said Dustin Bass, Co-Founder of BaseRock Partners. "He brings hands-on transaction experience, sector knowledge, and a collaborative approach that fits seamlessly with our team and the companies we serve."

Prior to joining BaseRock, Hohlweg worked in the investment banking divisions of Truist Securities and Credit Suisse. He has advised on numerous M&A and capital markets transactions, supporting clients across a range of engineering and construction end markets.

Hohlweg holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Notre Dame.

About BaseRock Partners

BaseRock Partners is an investment bank built to serve the engineering and construction industry. BaseRock advises clients using a team-oriented approach that combines decades of industry expertise, deep industry relationships, and unique transaction capabilities specifically designed to meet the needs of engineering and construction companies.

