BaseRock Partners Expands Engineering and Construction Advisory Practice with Addition of Managing Director Jim Owen

"Jim's experience and client-first focus make him a natural fit for BaseRock," said Dustin Bass, Co-Founder of BaseRock Partners. "He has long been a trusted advisor to engineering and construction leaders, and his experience strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients."

Owen began his career at Harris Bank/BMO Capital Markets, where he spent 16 years advising middle-market and large corporate clients. He later served as Managing Director at Houlihan Lokey, where he led M&A and capital raise transactions for engineering, construction, and industrial services firms in the U.S. and abroad. In 2017, he founded Alpine Lake Capital Partners, which focused on investments in utility and infrastructure-related businesses. Most recently, he led the Infrastructure & Industrial Services group at Stout Capital, completing numerous sell-side, buy-side, and capital raise transactions.

"There's never been a more important time to provide specialized advice to infrastructure-focused companies," Owen said. "I'm excited to join a team that is singularly focused on the engineering and construction space and committed to helping owners and leadership teams achieve their strategic goals."

About BaseRock Partners

BaseRock Partners is an investment bank built to serve the engineering and construction industry. BaseRock advises clients using a team-oriented approach that combines decades of industry expertise, deep industry relationships, and unique transaction capabilities specifically designed to meet the needs of engineering and construction companies.

