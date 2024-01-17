BASF and Carlisle Construction Materials partner on product exploration of InsulBase/VersiCore Polyiso insulation boards with zero carbon footprint MDI: Lupranate ZERO

This effort highlights our dedication to environmental stewardship, inspiring a new era of responsible manufacturing and setting the stage for a more sustainable and harmonious world. Post this

"Carlisle is embracing the power of innovation and sustainability by exploring bio-based alternative raw materials," said Wesley Sherrer, Senior Manager, Product Marketing - Insulation, at Carlisle. "By introducing raw materials from rapidly renewable resources and recycled supply streams produced in environmentally sensitive facilities, we are not only revolutionizing our products but also honoring our commitment to a greener future. This effort highlights our dedication to environmental stewardship, inspiring a new era of responsible manufacturing and setting the stage for a more sustainable and harmonious world."

"Our customers are showcasing their commitment to climate protection, which BASF supports through world-changing research to ensure the finished products are meeting their needs," said Stefan Doerr, Senior Vice President, Monomers North America at BASF. "We are proud to partner with Carlisle as it showcases its commitment to sustainability. By using Lupranate ZERO, manufacturers can reduce their carbon footprint in the construction industry while enjoying the same high quality MDI product."

BASF aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The product carbon footprint (PCF) plays an important role in this reduction and sums up the total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated by a product over the different stages of its life cycle. In this spirit, BASF's Monomers division is following an ambitious sustainability roadmap and will expand its portfolio of products with a lower CO2 footprint and is committed to providing a circular option in every major product line by 2025. Carlisle has stated its commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Near-term commitments include reduced absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% and reduced scope 3 emissions by 52% per pound produced as measured through the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) by 2030.

To learn more about Lupranate ZERO and its certification process, see here.

To learn more about Carlisle's sustainability commitments, see here.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 16,000 employees in North America and had sales of $25.7 billion in 2022. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit http://www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €87.3 billion in 2022. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at http://www.basf.com.

About Carlisle Construction Materials

Carlisle Construction Materials LLC (CCM) is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of premium building products and related technologies for the commercial and residential construction markets. CCM offers high-performance single-ply roofing solutions that include EPDM, TPO, PVC, metal, and roof garden systems.

CCM is one of the most respected companies in the building materials industry. After being around for more than 100 years, customers know CCM for its superior products, remarkable service, and groundbreaking innovations. For more information, visit http://www.carlisleconstructionmaterials.com.

Media Contact

Annie McCarren, Carlisle Construction Materials, 717-960-4420, [email protected]

SOURCE Carlisle Construction Materials