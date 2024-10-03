BASF Selects Optilogic to Accelerate Supply Chain Excellence

BASF's Supply Chain and Logistics Excellence & Performance Organization will leverage Optilogic Cosmic Frog to test robustness of future supply chain designs and empower business users

ANN AROBOR, Mich., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leading supply chain design software innovator Optilogic today announced a strategic partnership with BASF, the largest chemical producer in the world. The partnership will empower BASF stakeholders in Brazil and South America to evaluate cost, service, risk, and sustainability trade-offs of supply chain design decisions in a risk-free environment.

BASF's South America Supply Chain and Logistics Excellence & Performance Organization has already achieved the status of having a world class supply chain design and optimization capability; now BASF has partnered with Optilogic to bring it even further in terms of value generation for the company and its customers.

"We are eager to deploy Cosmic Frog to become faster and even more sophisticated in supply chain management, unlocking value streams we haven't been able to fully capture before," said Eliane Santos, Logistics Director for BASF South America.

BASF will leverage the cloud-native Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution to deploy groundbreaking innovations, including extending powerful design technology to business users via Excel integration and support unique use cases that will accelerate and expand BASF's supply chain performance.

"Optilogic is honored to have BASF leverage Optilogic's technology innovations and expertise to drive even higher performance, collaboration, and excellence. BASF is the Formula 1 of supply chain design, and we are honored to help them accelerate value creation," said Max Mascarenhas, VP of international business for Optilogic.

About Optilogic

Optilogic offers cloud-native supply chain design solutions that enable businesses to evaluate trade-offs across financial performance, service levels, and systemic risk to design resilient supply chains even in the most dynamic, challenging environments. Its Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution tackles enterprise data at scale, runs models faster than ever, automatically converts legacy models, and requires no IT footprint. Cosmic Frog is the only supply chain design platform to combine optimization, simulation, and risk engines, and includes a risk score on every scenario. Solutions include network design, intelligent greenfield analysis and site selection, M&A analysis, near-shoring/reshoring, CapEx planning, cost-to-serve, product flow, and many more. Stay in touch with Optilogic on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube and visit www.Optilogic.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees contribute to the BASF Group's success worldwide. As one of the world's largest chemical companies, BASF is present in 93 countries. We operate 234 production sites worldwide. We laid the foundation for the Verbund concept in Ludwigshafen, Germany, in 1865 – and it remains one of our key strengths to this day. Intelligently linking and steering our Verbund plants creates efficient value chains – from basic chemicals to high value-added solutions. The Verbund enables us to manage our production in a resource efficient, carbon-optimized and reliable way. By-products from one facility are used as feedstocks elsewhere, for example. This saves raw materials and energy, avoids emissions, lowers logistics costs and leverages synergies. In addition to Ludwigshafen, Germany, BASF operates Verbund sites in Antwerp, Belgium; Freeport, Texas; Geismar, Louisiana; Kuantan, Malaysia; and Nanjing, China. Another Verbund site is being built in Zhanjiang in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong. We steer our segments along our value chains to address the needs of our customers with differentiated solutions and strategies.

Media Contact

Kristin Nystie, Optilogic, 1 6168225797, [email protected], https://optilogic.com/? GooglePS_BC

