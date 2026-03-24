Basil Systems Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

"We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as the #2 most innovative company in Data Science," said Anthony Cirurgiao, CEO & Founder of Basil Systems. "This recognition validates our mission to redefine how pharmaceutical and medical device organizations harness intelligence." Post this

Basil Systems built the industry's most expansive indexed dataset, encompassing over 700 million structured records – spanning regulatory submissions, global labels and registries, clinical trials, adverse event reports, recalls, guidances, formulations, and more. Over the past 18 months, Basil has launched several high-impact innovations that are changing the way life sciences companies use data:

AI-Enabled MedTech Safety Signaling: Discover hidden correlations and predictive patterns across adverse events preceding recalls to mitigate device risks, increase safety and efficiency, and proactively prevent patient harm.

AI-Generated Pharma Insights: Unlock accurate label comparisons in seconds to highlight significant similarities, differences, and changes that accelerate harmonization, competitive differentiation, and regulatory decision-making.

Automated Competitive Landscape and Safety Reports: Leverage real-time, compliance-ready intelligence to drive informed prescribing decisions, strengthen KOL engagement, and bridge the gap between commercial and medical affairs teams.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

ABOUT BASIL SYSTEMS

Basil Systems delivers an AI-powered platform via SaaS and API transforming how Pharma and MedTech companies manage commercial, regulatory, quality, and safety strategy. By structuring the world's largest indexed database of regulatory, drug, device, and post-market data, Basil helps life sciences organizations accelerate development, reduce risk, and improve product performance. Trusted by industry leaders, Basil turns complex data and analytics into actionable insights that drive better decisions and better patient outcomes. Learn more at basilsystems.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

Christopher Neppes, Basil Systems, 1 619-733-7484, [email protected], basilsystems.com

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SOURCE Basil Systems