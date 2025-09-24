Basket Partners with Tillo to Deliver Instant Cashback on Gift Card Purchases

With Tillo, Basket gains real-time access to a global catalogue of digital gift cards, along with instant cashback functionality and a smooth, scalable user experience. Post this

The partnership brings Tillo's award-winning gift card technology to Basket's fast-growing platform, allowing users to buy digital gift cards from hundreds of leading UK brands and earn up to 25% instant cashback. From a morning coffee to concert tickets or the latest electronics, Basket shoppers can now turn everyday spending into instant savings - all stored safely in the Basket app and ready to use online or in-store.

"We built Basket to make shopping smarter and more rewarding," said Lee Lythe, Basket CMO. "By teaming up with Tillo, we're giving our users a new way to save that fits seamlessly into their daily lives. Whether it's a weekly grocery shop or a special night out, every purchase now comes with cashback that's ready the moment you need it."

With Tillo, Basket gains real-time access to a global catalogue of digital gift cards, along with instant cashback functionality and a smooth, scalable user experience.

"Basket is changing the way people shop and save, and we're proud to power this next stage of their journey," said Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo. "Our technology unlocks instant value for consumers and creates new growth opportunities for innovative partners like Basket."

How It Works

Open the Basket app and browse gift cards from top UK brands.

Buy a digital gift card for online or in-store use.

Earn up to 25% instant cashback, automatically added to your Basket wallet .

The new cashback feature is now available in the Basket app, offering shoppers a smarter way to stretch their money across hundreds of everyday and lifestyle purchases.

About Basket

Basket is the shopping companion app that helps over 250,000 UK users find deals, track prices, and earn rewards every time they shop. With a growing network of retail partners and an easy-to-use mobile experience, Basket makes it simple to save on everything from groceries to big-ticket buys.

https://www.trybasket.com

About Tillo

Tillo is the global gift card platform that powers reward, loyalty, and incentive experiences for the world's leading brands and businesses. With a flexible API and plug-and-play StoreFront solution, Tillo connects partners to a global catalogue of 3,000+ digital gift cards across 37 markets and 25 currencies. From cashback to employee rewards and customer engagement, Tillo makes gift cards simple, scalable, and powerful.

https://www.tillo

