Basketball Coach and Scouting Professional Shares More than 30 Years of Experience

Mike Talbott gives readers an inside look at the world of basketball, college recruiting, and how he helped hundreds of players receive basketball scholarships

RALEIGH, N.C., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With 30 years in the basketball scouting industry and years as a basketball coach, Mike Talbott shares his experience and expertise with readers in his debut book, "Starhooperman's Basketball Journey: A Detailed Look at What College Coaches are Looking for in a Player and What it Takes to be Successful."

The name "Starhooperman" stems from the name of Talbott's scouting service, "Star Hoopers of Tomorrow," a company that at its height had more than 50 colleges subscribed to its service. Subscribers included colleges with notable sports programs such as Notre Dame and Duke. Through his scouting and player evaluations, he helped hundreds of players land scholarships and pursue their passion for the sport. The motivation to share his vast sports knowledge came to him after a near-death experience hospitalized him for close to 40 days and required three double bypass surgeries.

"I believe that God extended my life, but he did not extend my life because I deserved it," Talbott said." I realized that it must have been a part of his master plan for me, that there was more for me to do. I believe that it is quite possible that God prolonged my life so I would have the opportunity to write this book. I had hoped to write about my basketball experiences for at least ten years."

"Starhooperman's Basketball Journey" shares insider secrets on what college coaches and scouts are looking for from high school athletes. He also discusses the potential pitfalls of The Transfer Portal, cautioning athletes and parents to be fully informed on all aspects of the rules and the potential effects transferring can have on academics.

Offering more than just recruitment advice, Talbott also dives into the history of basketball, sharing personal and inspirational stories, features covering notable coaches and athletes, and lists detailing the best-ever NBA, college, and high school basketball players from North Carolina.

"'Starhooperman's Basketball Journey' is one of a kind, there's no other book quite like it," Talbott said. "It's an all-in-one resource for any aspiring basketball player, sports parent, or sports fan."

"Starhooperman's Basketball Journey: A Detailed Look at What College Coaches are Looking for in a Player and What it Takes to be Successful"

By Mike Talbott

ISBN: 9798385037674 (softcover); 9798385037681 (hardcover); 9798385037698 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press

About the author

Mike Talbott ran Star Hoopers Scouting Service from 1991-2021 with over 50 subscribing colleges. The 30-year subscribers included Duke, UNC, Notre Dame, NC State, and Wake Forest as well as other prominent colleges. He coached his Alma Mater team at Bartlett Yancey High with an 80-47 win/loss record. Talbott was an Honorable Mention All-Conference basketball player as well as an All-Conference baseball player. A longstanding and active member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, Talbott plans to release more books in the future.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 480-998-2600, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGGE