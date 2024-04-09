Basketball Legend Lenny Wilkens Congratulates the 2024 Hall of Fame Class, Especially Fellow Three-Timer Jerry West

Congratulations to the individuals announced as the 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. I am really pleased to see my good friend of more than six decades, Jerry West, be inducted for a third time. Post this

"Congratulations to the individuals announced as the 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. I am really pleased to see my good friend of more than six decades, Jerry West, be inducted for a third time," said Lenny Wilkens. "Jerry's contributions to the game have been exceptional. Our friendship started when we were named Co-MVPs of the East-West College All Star Game at Madison Square Garden in 1960."

Lenny Wilkens is a three-time Basketball Hall of Fame inductee as a player (1989), coach (1998) and Olympian as the Lead Assistant Coach on the 1992 Dream Team (2010). Wilkens retired as the winningest coach in NBA history. He coached the Seattle SuperSonics to the NBA Championship in 1979 and the 1996 Dream Team to the Olympic gold medal in 1996. Further, Lenny Wilkens was named to the recent lists of both the Top 15 Coaches in NBA History and the Top 75 Players in NBA History.

