Bass, Berry & Sims launches advanced wound care task force amid heightened government scrutiny

"The rapid growth in Medicare spending on skin substitutes has placed the industry squarely in the crosshairs of federal enforcement agencies. That scrutiny has continued across administrations, and we expect it to remain a priority as advanced wound care continues to evolve." -- Denise M. Barnes Post this

Wound care at center of annual healthcare fraud takedown

The rapid growth of skin substitutes and other advanced wound care products has brought intense scrutiny of this sector, from heightened regulatory enforcement activity to evolving reimbursement requirements. Wound care was a major focus of the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown announced last month by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Three cases involving wound care accounted for nearly half of the $6.5 billion in alleged fraud charges.

Spending on skin substitutes for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries grew dramatically after pandemic-related flexibilities enabled more wound care in home settings. Medicare Part B expenditures for skin substitutes increased more than seven-fold, from $400 million per quarter to nearly $3 billion from 2022 to 2024, according to a September 2025 report from the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS-OIG).

"The rapid growth in Medicare spending on skin substitutes has placed the industry squarely in the crosshairs of federal enforcement agencies," said Bass, Berry & Sims attorney Denise M. Barnes, a co-chair of the task force. "That scrutiny has continued across administrations, and we expect it to remain a priority as advanced wound care continues to evolve."

Shifting reimbursement environment for skin substitutes

The intense spotlight on skin substitutes led to a significant Medicare reimbursement change in January, as well as reimbursement recoupment actions, said Bass, Berry & Sims attorney Kristin M. Bohl, a co-chair of the task force.

"Providers, manufacturers, distributors and other healthcare companies involved with skin substitutes must stay ahead of an evolving reimbursement and enforcement landscape," Bohl said. "Federal scrutiny has intensified over the past 18 months, making strong documentation, internal auditing and compliance programs more important than ever."

The task force represents clients across the advanced wound care ecosystem, including:

• Individual physicians

• Physician groups

• Wound care clinics

• Wound care product manufacturers

• Private equity firms investing in wound care

• Product marketing companies

• Ambulatory surgery centers

• Hospitals and health systems

• Skilled nursing

• Home health

• Hospice

• Biotech companies

• Clinical research organizations

About the Bass, Berry & Sims Healthcare Industry Group

With more than 325 healthcare attorneys, Bass, Berry & Sims is ranked as the second largest healthcare law firm in the United States, according to the American Health Law Association (2026). Our healthcare practice has earned national recognition, including 11 consecutive years in Chambers USA's nationwide healthcare rankings and designation as a Law360 Healthcare Practice Group of the Year (2025). This depth of experience allows us to quickly assemble multidisciplinary teams to address emerging areas of regulatory and enforcement risk as industry priorities evolve.

About Bass, Berry & Sims PLC

Bass, Berry & Sims is an independent, nationally recognized law firm dedicated to helping clients go confidently through complex legal challenges. We deliver high-caliber counsel and exceptional service to leading middle market companies across industry sectors, with particular focus in the healthcare and private equity industries. For over a century, our team has partnered with clients across the country on sophisticated transactions, significant litigation and investigations, and international regulatory matters. We collaborate seamlessly with deep experience across practice areas, industries, and geographies to provide innovative, business-focused solutions that create measurable value. For more information, visit www.bassberry.com.

Media Contact

Erin Ihde, Bass, Berry & Sims PLC, 1 6152596736, [email protected], https://www.bassberry.com/

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