Bass, Berry & Sims Releases 14th Annual Healthcare Fraud & Abuse Review

Despite the change in administration and leadership at key federal posts, the government's strong commitment to enforcement aimed at the healthcare industry has remained consistent. The release of the Review follows the recent announcement of the Department of Justice's (DOJ) record-setting civil enforcement results of $6.9 billion for FY 2025. After several years in which recoveries involving the healthcare industry lagged, last year's recoveries involving that industry hit an all-time high of more than $5.7 billion—more than 83% of total recoveries.

Beyond the dollars, the Review reflects that whistleblower activity and government-initiated enforcement actions concerning the healthcare industry remained robust. DOJ announced that a staggering 1,297 qui tam lawsuits were filed during FY 2025, with 458 of those lawsuits involving the healthcare industry—up significantly from the 370 such lawsuits filed the year before. DOJ also announced 183 government-initiated enforcement actions involving the healthcare industry—more than a 100% increase in such actions from the prior year.

In addition to covering enforcement results, the Review also provides in depth coverage of key legal developments concerning the False Claims Act, the Anti-Kickback Statute, and the Stark Law, as well as areas of likely government enforcement focus, such as managed care, medical necessity, controlled substances/opioids, and cybersecurity.

