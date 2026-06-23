Bass Pro Shops Acquires Historic Cheeca Lodge - Unites Legendary Oceanfront Resort with Landmark World Wide Sportsman Store & Marina

The announcement underscores Bass Pro Shops' growing commitment to hospitality and connecting customers to remarkable nature-based adventures.

ISLAMORADA, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bass Pro Shops, through its nature-based resorts division, has agreed to acquire the legendary Cheeca Lodge & Spa, one of the most historic and beloved fishing and sporting resorts in the Florida Keys for an undisclosed sale price. Long recognized as a gathering place for anglers, adventurers and families seeking the timeless spirit of the Keys, Cheeca Lodge has welcomed generations of visitors drawn to Islamorada's world-famous waters, natural beauty, and laid-back hospitality.

Bass Pro Shops and its founder, passionate angler and noted conservationist, Johnny Morris, are excited to enhance the resort while preserving its authentic character and heritage of connecting guests to the natural beauty of the Florida Keys. This philosophy will guide the future of Cheeca Lodge.

Cheeca Lodge reinforces Bass Pro Shops' ongoing commitment to hospitality through world-class nature-based properties. Referred to as America's Premier Wilderness Resort, Bass Pro's flagship Big Cedar Lodge in the Missouri Ozarks hosts 7.5 million guests annually. In keeping with the founder's commitment to conservation, over half of the resort's 24,000 acres have been donated and forever preserved as part of the not-for-profit Johnny Morris Conservation Foundation.

FOUNDER'S DREAM – CONNECTING FAMILIES TO FISHING AND NATURE FORGED FROM PASSION, COMMITTED TO CONSERVATION

"I have been very blessed to have spent my entire life around the great sport of fishing. Growing up as far from the ocean as you can get in the Missouri Ozark Mountains, fly-fishing beautiful streams for perch and smallmouth bass. I will never forget dreaming about and then getting to catch my first tarpon on a fly. I was 16 years old fishing with my best buddy, my Dad and Capt. Sonny Eslinger on Buchanan Bank out of Bud N' Mary's Marina," Johnny said.

"From that special day forward, like many others, I have come to have enormous respect for the history of Islamorada, and the generations of anglers and families who have made memories here or who are blessed to call the Keys home. We're humbled and honored to have the opportunity to help protect it and carry that story forward," Morris continued.

As recipient of the prestigious Audubon Medal, Johnny is especially excited that Cheeca Lodge, in addition to its world-class fishing, can be further celebrated as an expanded adventure outpost to connect visitors to the amazing natural treasures of the Everglades and Florida Keys.

A TRUE SEASIDE ADVENTURE PARADISE IN THE HEART OF THE FLORIDA KEYS.

Cheeca Lodge features both lodges and cottages with many offering direct oceanfront views. Guests are immersed in an impressive collection of amenities including three enormous tropical swimming pools, a world-class full-service spa, a 9-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed par-3 golf course, a 525-foot historic fishing pier, state-of-the-art fitness and meeting facilities, tennis and pickleball courts and upscale waterfront dining that serves as a dream location for weddings and special events.

WORLD WIDE SPORTSMAN STORE & MARINA UNITING WITH NEIGHBORING CHEECA LODGE TO OFFER GUESTS EXPANDED ADVENTURE OPPORTUNITIES

World Wide Sportsman Store & Marina, overlooking Florida Bay with direct access to the Everglades and the deep blue waters of the Gulf Stream, serves as a launch point for anglers from around the globe. The Islamorada Fish Company, Morada Bay and Pierre's restaurants located adjacent to the landmark Store & Marina provide extraordinary waterfront dining experiences.

Originally founded in 1967 by legendary anglers George Hommell Jr. and Billy Pate, World Wide Sportsman quickly became one of the most premier saltwater specialist shops in the world. Widely regarded as a pioneer of flats fishing and conservation in the Florida Keys, Hommell helped shape Islamorada into "The Sportfishing Capital of the World." George and Billy aligned with Johnny and Bass Pro Shops almost 30 years ago now, creating a legacy that continues to inspire anglers and outdoor enthusiasts today.

The Florida Keys and Cheeca Lodge have long held a revered place in the history of American sportfishing, attracting well-known legendary anglers and pioneers such as:

Ernest Hemingway, legendary author, pioneering angler and longtime resident of the Florida Keys.

Zane Grey, best-selling author and pioneering angler who established and served as the first President of the nearby storied Long Key Fishing Club.

President Harry Truman, the 33rd President of the United States, was said to be the very first guest to check into Olney Inn, which later evolved into the iconic Cheeca Lodge.

President George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States became closely tied to Cheeca Lodge through his passion for fishing and his role in hosting the prestigious Presidential Bonefish Tournaments.

Ted Williams, legendary Hall of Fame baseball player, was also a very accomplished fly-fisherman and frequent guest at Cheeca Lodge.

Jack Nicklaus, the renowned golfer known as "The Golden Bear" spent many happy days on fishing expeditions based out of Cheeca. He also designed the resort's 9-hole par 3 golf course. Curt Gowdy, host of The American Sportsman, frequently visited Cheeca Lodge, showcasing fishing in Islamorada alongside many celebrity guests.

SUPPORTING THE LEGENDARY FISHING COMMUNITY REMAINS A TOP PRIORITY FOR BASS PRO SHOPS

The company is committed to promoting the Sportfishing Capital of the World and its captains, marinas, resorts, restaurants and other destinations through Bass Pro Shops' significant national and international customer base while continuing to be steadfast supporters of fisheries conservation.

Conservation leaders and tourism officials anticipate long-term benefits for the community through continuing conservation stewardship and the promotion and preservation of one of the region's most iconic resorts.

"Johnny and Bass Pro Shops have always understood the importance of protecting the Everglades and celebrating our fishing heritage, making them outstanding partners for the future of the Keys," said Eric Eikenberg, Chief Executive Officer of The Everglades Foundation.

"We were very excited to learn that Johnny and Bass Pro Shops will be expanding their involvement in the Keys. They have been true leaders in conservation, standing alongside us with habitat work, restoring fisheries, educating future generations, and ensuring the outdoor traditions remain strong for years to come. They support communities that make the fishing culture so special," said Nick Wiley, Executive Director of the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

"We're excited to welcome Bass Pro Shops as stewards of this iconic Florida Keys landmark. We extend our deepest appreciation for their generous support of BTT, which has made an important difference in the recovery of our bonefish and the ongoing conservation of tarpon and permit," said Jim McDuffie, President and CEO of Bonefish & Tarpon Trust.

THE MOST SPECIAL MEMORIES IN LIFE COME FROM SPENDING TIME IN NATURE WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS.

Inspired by our founder, Bass Pro Shops stands steadfast alongside its customers to provide significant support to help preserve fisheries, habitats, and the sport of fishing for future generations. For more than the past decade, Bass Pro Shops has given back over 10% of its earnings to support conservation in the Florida Keys and beyond.

Some of Bass Pro Shops' and Johnny's personal Florida-based conservation highlights include:

In 2019, awarded one of conservation's highest honors, The Audubon Medal from the National Audubon Society, becoming only the 58th recipient in the organization's 120-year history.

In 2013, the recipient of the highest honor presented by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the BlueGreen Award.

In 1995, a founding board member of Save Our Everglades.

In 1996, one of 10 conservationists invited by President Clinton to develop the action plan to restore and protect the Florida Everglades and the Florida Bay.

In 1988, appointed to the board of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation by President Ronald Reagan where he served 6 years including 3 as chairman.

Bass Pro Shops Outdoor Fund has been a major donor to support critical research facilities dedicated to preserving Florida's coral reefs and combating coral viruses. The fund has also supported transformative efforts to restore Lake George and the St. Johns River's vital aquatic vegetation.

To learn more about Cheeca Lodge & Spa and to make reservations, visit https://www.cheeca.com/ or follow on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/cheecalodge.

About Cheeca Lodge & Spa:

Located in Islamorada, Florida, Cheeca Lodge & Spa is a premier luxury resort spanning 27 beachfront acres in the "Sportfishing Capital of the World". Established in 1946, the property offers upscale accommodations, a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, a 525-foot fishing pier, a spa, and diverse dining options. For more details, visit Cheeca Lodge & Spa.

About Bass Pro Shops:

Bass Pro Shops, North America's premier outdoor and conservation company, was founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris started selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. That was the company's sole location for the first 13 years, and it has since grown to nearly 200 retail locations throughout North America. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela's to create a "best-of-the-best" experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America's Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Newsweek as "America's Best Outdoor Retailer" for four consecutive years and "America's Most Trusted Retailer for Outdoor Gear."

Media Contact

Bass Pro Communications

417-873-4567

[email protected]

Media Contact

Brianna Baker, Murphy O'Brien, 1 (310) 453-2539, [email protected]

SOURCE Bass Pro Shops