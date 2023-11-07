Bassett Services LLC Expanding into Columbus, OH, Cincinnati, OH and Dayton, OH

"Partnering with established brands like True North, BEST Plumbing, Discount Drains, and Drake really helps us build the Bassett Services name as the premier home services company across the region." Post this

"Partnering with established brands like True North, BEST Plumbing, Discount Drains, and Drake really helps us build the Bassett Services name as the premier home services company across the region. The background on each of these companies and established technician workforce complements where Bassett has been for some time, focusing on a promise to deliver quality, trustworthy and honest home services to our customers" says Erick Wheeler, GM of Bassett Services Indianapolis. "We're striving to be the premier whole home service provider in the markets we serve, offering expert service you can trust from people you know."

"Our company has been serving the home comfort needs of our friends and neighbors since 1996. As Bassett Services, we will continue to be by our customers' side, helping them maintain the heating, cooling, electrical, and now plumbing and drain systems in their homes. Our new brand identity helps reinforce our core purpose: to help people live happier, healthier, more comfortable lives," explained Tom Lawson, GM of Columbus.

For BEST Plumbing of Cincinnati, the Bassett rebrand coincides with an expansion into heating and cooling services, a boon for customers in southwest Ohio who already love BEST for their excellent work in plumbing and drains. Likewise, Dayton homeowners who have long trusted Drake for their heating and cooling needs will now benefit from the team's expansion into plumbing and drains.

About Bassett Services

Bassett Services is the premier provider of residential heating and cooling repair, installation, and maintenance services. They also offer a variety of plumbing and drains services and install, repair, and maintain generators as well. The 35-year-old company services the greater Indianapolis metro and has offices in Plainfield, Lebanon, and Indianapolis, Indiana. With the brand expansion, Bassett Services will now offer services in the greater Columbus, Cincinnati, and Dayton metros as well. https://bassettservices.com/

