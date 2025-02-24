Bastyr University Announces New Hybrid Master of Science in Acupuncture with Chinese Herbal Medicine Specialization Available San Diego & Seattle

The Hybrid Master of Science in Acupuncture with Chinese Herbal Medicine Specialization program is a great option for students in Southern California and the Pacific Northwest who have earned a bachelor's degree and would like to advance their careers as healers and become a licensed acupuncturist. Post this

"Bastyr University's Hybrid Master of Science in Acupuncture with Chinese Herbal Medicine Specialization offers students flexibility with 50% of the program offered through live online classes, and clinical and laboratory experiences one day each week in the evenings," says Bastyr University Department of Acupuncture and East Asian Medicine Chair Dr. Angela Tseng. "The program is a great option for students who have earned a bachelor's degree and would like to advance their careers as healers and become a licensed acupuncturist"

The Bastyr University Hybrid MAcCHM program is accessible. The program offers students some distinguishing aspects for the modern health landscape:

In-depth understanding is emphasized through the program's integrative, evidence-based, and clinically focused approach.





Communication across healthcare and healing modalities is a key feature that empowers Bastyr graduates to quickly adapt to the multifaceted healthcare landscape upon graduation.





graduates to quickly adapt to the multifaceted healthcare landscape upon graduation. Minimal need for commutes to campus and clinic enables students to focus on their studies and keep working part-time through the program.

"Making natural health education accessible to more people, especially those in Southern California is a step forward for Bastyr University and the people our graduates serve as they help build healthier bodies, minds, and spirits," says Bastyr University President Dr. Devin Byrd.

Bastyr University is a nonprofit, private university offering doctoral, graduate, and undergraduate degrees, with a multidisciplinary curriculum in science-based natural medicine. Recognized globally for its rigorous curriculum and strong research, Bastyr University has campuses in Kenmore, Washington, and San Diego, California. Bastyr's faculty educate future leaders in the natural health arts and sciences, with an emphasis on integrating mind, body, spirit, and nature.

For more information please read about Bastyr University's Hybrid MAcCHM here.

Media Contact

Nicole Francois, Bastyr University, 1 2067994414, [email protected], bastyr.edu

SOURCE Bastyr University